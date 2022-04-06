Last week marked the Georgia General Assembly’s final full week of the Legislative Session with Day 39 of the 2022 Legislative Session falling on Friday, April 1.
With that being said, we are at the finish line to what has been an extremely successful legislative session, passing numerous bills and resolutions, all with the intent to allow Georgians to continue to work and live in the best way possible. As the number one state in the nation in which to do business, this legislative session has proven to uphold that standard.
Here is a brief recap of some of the major developments last week:
Senate Bill 361, known as the “LESS Crimes Act,” passed unanimously in the Senate a few weeks prior. This week, the bill received its final passage in the House. As a top priority, this piece of legislation will create an avenue for much needed additional funding for local law enforcement agencies. Once signed into law by Governor Kemp, SB 361 will establish a dollar-for-dollar state tax credit for Georgia taxpayers to provide direct contributions to their local law enforcement agencies, allowing for better funding of public safety initiatives within their communities. These contributions would be used to provide officer salary supplements, expand training programs for new members of various law enforcement agencies, keep equipment updated and allow for a co-responder program to help combat behavioral health emergencies. I am pleased to see this legislation gain bipartisan support in both the Senate and the House. With the passage of this bill, and support from both the Georgia Sheriff’s Association and other public safety organizations, we take a major step in the right direction to continue to ensure that public safety officials have the proper tools to continue to keep their citizens safe.
Keeping on the theme of public safety, another high priority, Senate Bill 403, received its final passage in the House. SB 403 takes a modern approach to addressing public safety concerns by creating a state-wide co-responder program. Known as the “Georgia Behavioral health and Peace Officer Co-Responder Act, SB 403 will promote partnerships between law enforcement agencies and professionals in the mental health field by establishing co-responder teams in Georgia. Specifically, SB 403 would authorize Georgia Community Service Boards to partner with law enforcement agencies state-wide (if they so choose) to provide the much-needed behavioral health component to welfare checks. Law enforcement agencies will be given the option to establish at least one or more co-responder teams to provide a behavioral health specialist to assist officers in responding to a behavioral health crisis either in person or virtually. It is important that all individuals that are experiencing a behavioral health crisis to receive the proper and necessary care and more importantly, the appropriate response. With this legislation, we are able to continue to keep Georgians safe and secure by providing the necessary crisis intervention to those who need it most by providing officers with the ability to refer an individual to a treatment facility, rather than making an arrest.
Also this week, House Bill 424, previously known as Senate Bill 370, was granted final passage in the Senate. The “Fostering Success Act” would provide monumental improvements towards increasing funding and resources for aged-out foster youth through a dollar-for-dollar state income tax credit. I’ve stressed to you my anguish at how many times foster children “age out” of the state system and have simply patted on the back and sent out to conquer the world. Each year, an average of 570 kids age-out of foster care with limited guidance on how to navigate the challenges presented by adulthood. They often lack the family support structure they need for success and the statistics prove this: 78% of females aging out of state foster care are pregnant within two years and 70% of males will face incarceration. We owe these children a better chance at success than just pushing them out the door at age 18. This program will generate funds of up to $20 million per year that will be appropriated directly to aged-out youth who are trying to transition into adulthood. These funds will help these young adults with postsecondary education, medical and mental healthcare, housing and transportation. I cannot stress to you enough how monumental this legislation will be for our foster care system and our society. This bill started off with a great deal of controversy but in this final format it will make our communities safer and more successful.
Perhaps one of the most highly documented pieces of legislation received unanimous, bipartisan support from both the Senate and the House this week. House Bill 1013, known as the “Mental Health Parity Act” was closely followed as it made its way through the General Assembly. Sponsored by House Speaker David Ralston, this legislation would require that insurers provide coverage for mental health care in the same manner in which any other form of health care is covered. Also under HB 1013, a law enforcement or peace officer is authorized to coordinate with behavioral health professionals to obtain an evaluation at an emergency receiving facility for a person requiring involuntary treatment. This legislation will expand opportunities for mental health services to be delivered in more rural communities across our state and I am pleased to see this legislation revised so as to gain the necessary bipartisan support. I look forward to see this legislation soon be signed into law.
Sen. Frank Ginn serves as Chairman of the Transportation Committee. He represents the 47th Senate District, which includes Barrow and Madison counties and portions of Clarke and Jackson counties. He can be reached at 404-656-4700 or by email at frank.ginn@senate.ga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.