The Senate convened to begin our fifth week of the session Feb. 6. The pace has started to speed up as the Senate heard and voted on a number of bills both on the Senate floor and in committees. As we rapidly approach Crossover Day, the Senate is operating full steam ahead to ensure all necessary legislation is passed and sent across the hall to the House before Legislative Day 28.

This week, the Senate had the pleasure of welcoming a number of distinguished guests into the Senate Chamber, including members of Rosa Parks’ family in honor of Black History Month and Louis Grazino, a World War II Veteran who was celebrating his 100th birthday. It was a great moment to hear from Mr. Graziano about his accomplishments and stories of working with General Dwight D. Eisenhower. Later that morning, we heard inspiring speeches from my Senate colleagues on the acts of Anti-Semitic individuals during the weekend. These cowardly individuals' goals are to try and divide us with hate, but as my friend, Sen. Russ Goodman (R – Cogdell) said, “what divides us is so much weaker than what brings us together.”

