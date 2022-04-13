In the early hours of April 5, the Senate adjourned Sine Die, closing the book on the 2022 Legislative Session. Over the course of the day, the Senate heard and passed nearly 32 bills and resolutions making for an extremely busy and hectic day. I am pleased to see the legislative session end on a good note after an intense 40 legislative days. Here is a brief recap of the General Assembly’s most notable achievements this session:
As I have mentioned to you before, each year the General Assembly is tasked with one Constitutional obligation, to pass a balanced budget for the people of Georgia. Both the amended budget for the 2022 fiscal year, which went into effect on March 16, and the general budget for the 2023 fiscal year, which will go into effect on July 1, 2022, received unanimous, bipartisan support. The amended budget will fund Georgia’s top priorities for education, public safety, and healthcare while streamlining government services and continuing to provide new and efficient ways to better serve the hardworking citizens of Georgia. The general budget for the 2023 fiscal year carries many of the same priorities for the coming year. The last three years have been a rollercoaster for Georgia as we have continued to battle the COVID–19 pandemic. With the passage of both budgets and the completion of our Constitutional obligation, I feel as though we have reached the top of this rollercoaster. As a member of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, I am proud to have played a role in perfecting this budget to ensure Georgians can continue to work and live in the greatest state in the nation. However, I want to be clear that perfection of the budget is not just a reflection of the committee, but rather a reflection of the entire legislature. Despite the challenges our state has faced in recent years, Georgians and Georgia’s economy have remained resilient. Our economy continues to grow, adding more jobs and businesses to our infrastructure. I give a lot of credit to Governor Kemp and our work to allow businesses to remain open despite the challenges and push back received on many fronts.
The pandemic has been exceptionally hard on our citizens’ state of mind. Mental health is a crisis that is often overlooked and underappreciated and has not received the attention it needs. More and more Georgians face battles with mental health and this crisis will no longer go unnoticed. Possibly one of the General Assembly’s top priorities this session was combatting the mental health crisis and providing much needed relief to the many Georgians that face this battle alone. House Bill 1013 was designed with the intentions of making a change. Governor Brian Kemp signed this bill into law on our last day of session. Now, the establishment of mental health parity in a number of different areas including courts, education and social services will be readily available to Georgians who are struggling with their mental health. This legislation will authorize the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities to establish a grant program for outpatient treatment, create an additional grant program to fund accountability courts and create certain annual reporting requirements for state agencies. This is a much-needed change for Georgians, and I am pleased to see this legislation be signed into law. If your neighbor or a family member is having a mental health crisis, it will most likely impact you so I am glad to see these opportunities put in place.
Throughout the Legislative Session, protecting Georgian’s Second Amendment rights has been a high priority of the Legislature and a main concern of mine. Many of you know I was a competitive shooter in high school and college and have worked hard over the years to protect your second amendment rights. I am elated to report we have passed and Governor Kemp will be signing, the “Constitutional Carry Act.” With the passage of this legislation, any license requirement for any lawful weapons carrier to carry their firearm in any part of Georgia where a permit is necessary would be waived. There should be no hurdles imposed by the government that inhibit a lawful weapons carrier from having their firearm with them if they chose to.
As a long standing member of the Advisory Board to the Northeast Georgia Public Safety Training Center, I have long been an advocate for public safety, I was pleased to see a number of measures relative to the topic taken up in the Senate throughout the session. Two of which were top priorities. The LESS Crimes Act will establish dollar-for-dollar state tax credits for Georgia taxpayers to directly contribute to public safety initiatives within their communities. Funds generated through this program will go through an affiliated law enforcement foundation with a statewide cap of $75 million per year and $3 million per agency. Supporting law enforcement is extremely important as the men and women of law enforcement so bravely put their lives on the line each day to protect us. These contributions can be used to provide officer salary supplements, expand training programs, purchase or maintain department equipment and establish or maintain a co-responder program for de-escalating behavioral health emergencies. In addition to this legislation promoting co-responder programs, the Georgia Behavioral Health and Peace Officer Co-Responder Act will further this progression by establishing law enforcement partnerships with mental health professionals to create co-response teams across Georgia. With guidance from a licensed counselor, officers will have the authority to refer an individual to a treatment facility rather than make an arrest. These developments are fundamental to supporting law enforcement and continuing efforts to protect our Georgians.
One measure we passed on the last day of session that will be important to protecting our democracy was SB 441. Among its many provisions, this bill provides original jurisdiction to the GBI to investigate elections crimes. Georgia law provides an enumerated list of duties regarding the GBI. This bill adds identifying and investigating violations of the Georgia Elections Code to that list. This bill also authorizes, during an investigation of a violation of the Elections Code, the director, assistant director, or deputy director for investigations to issue a subpoena to compel the production of documents and records other than those owned by the federal government, and to undertake an audit of such materials in a form deemed necessary by the bureau. If a person fails to obey a subpoena, the director, assistant director, or deputy director may apply to superior court for an order compelling compliance.
These top priorities are just touching the surface of the work completed throughout this Legislative Session, I am proud of the work we have achieved and the progress that was made. I am looking forward to seeing these improvements reflect in the lives of Georgians. It is always a pleasure to serve you and please continue to reach out to my office with any questions or concerns in the offseason.
Sen. Frank Ginn serves as Chairman of the Transportation Committee. He represents the 47th Senate District, which includes Barrow and Madison counties and portions of Clarke and Jackson counties. He can be reached at 404-656-4700 or by email at frank.ginn@senate.ga.gov.
