The Senate convened March 13 to begin the tenth week of the 2023 Legislative Session. We are inching closer to Sine Die on March 29, which is the final legislative day and final day for bills to be passed by both the Senate and the House. The Senate successfully passed multiple House bills this week that would help provide safety and support for our schools and cities as well as help frontline workers and their families.
First of note is House Bill 147, carried by Senator Mike Hodges (R – Brunswick), which would require school safety plans to be submitted to the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency by Dec. 31, 2023. It also requires that public schools participate in and complete intruder alert drills by Oct. 1, each year. Like fire drills, intruder drills would teach students what to do in an intruder emergency, allowing schools to practice and learn from the exercises. While it is upsetting that we must do this, in this day and age, it is best to prepare our children in the event that anyone, whether suffering from mental illness or not, wishes to do them harm while in the care of our school systems. I visited Uvalde, Texas, last year after the school shooting there. I pray we never experience a failure like that event again. Hopefully, it would ease parents' concerns over a possible school intruder. We must protect our most vulnerable and innocent and this legislation would advance us toward that protection.
Another bill of note is House Bill 311, carried by Senator Matt Brass (R – Coweta). HB 311 would provide optional temporary tax relief for certain properties located in nationally declared federal disaster areas that have been destroyed or severely damaged as a result of a disaster. As many know, Georgia is no stranger to extreme weather, such as tornadoes and hurricanes. Almost every part of Georgia has a history of extreme weather damage and Senate District 47 is no different. That is why it is important to provide property tax relief for Georgians who could be affected by a natural disaster. Georgia must be proactive in helping their citizens recover from extreme weather events.
The third bill is House Bill 155, carried by Senator John Albers (R – Roswell). HB 155 would provide expedited licenses to spouses of firefighters, healthcare providers and law enforcement officers who relocate to Georgia. Under HB 155, Georgia would allow spouses of frontline workers to utilize their marriage status to get an expedited license in Georgia. Senate District 47 has many frontline workers. As your Senator, I want to ensure that the legislature is doing everything possible to support frontline workers who keep us and their families safe daily.
Furthermore, Governor Kemp signed House Bill 18 into law, the Amended Budget for the remainder of the fiscal year. HB 18 includes the Governor’s promise of giving money back to the people of Georgia by returning a revenue surplus of $2 billion, $1 billion in homeowner property tax relief grants and $1 billion in state income tax rebates. It has been a great honor working with Senate Appropriations Chairman Blake Tillery (R – Vidalia) and the members of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Government Operations to put money back into the pockets of hardworking Georgians. I look forward to continuing to work with Chairman Tillery and to reviewing House Bill 19, the proposed Fiscal Year 24 budget.
I am happy to say that week 10 in the Senate managed to put money back into Georgians' hands and set our state up to be better prepared to keep our children and towns safe and help the workers who dedicate their lives to help us every day. There is still work to be done and I look forward to working with my colleagues on the upcoming proposed legislation. Time is running out, so if you are a student with an interest in the Georgia legislative process, I encourage you to apply for our page program using the link: https://www.legis.ga.gov/senate/staffing.
Please do not hesitate to contact my office if you have any questions or concerns about potential legislation that may arise throughout the legislative session. As always, I am here to serve you.
Sen. Frank Ginn serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on State and Local Governmental Operations. He represents the 47th Senate District, which includes Madison County and portions of Barrow, Clarke, and Jackson County. He can be reached at 404-656-4700 or by email at frank.ginn@senate.ga.gov
