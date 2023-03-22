The Senate convened March 13 to begin the tenth week of the 2023 Legislative Session. We are inching closer to Sine Die on March 29, which is the final legislative day and final day for bills to be passed by both the Senate and the House. The Senate successfully passed multiple House bills this week that would help provide safety and support for our schools and cities as well as help frontline workers and their families.

First of note is House Bill 147, carried by Senator Mike Hodges (R – Brunswick), which would require school safety plans to be submitted to the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency by Dec. 31, 2023. It also requires that public schools participate in and complete intruder alert drills by Oct. 1, each year. Like fire drills, intruder drills would teach students what to do in an intruder emergency, allowing schools to practice and learn from the exercises. While it is upsetting that we must do this, in this day and age, it is best to prepare our children in the event that anyone, whether suffering from mental illness or not, wishes to do them harm while in the care of our school systems. I visited Uvalde, Texas, last year after the school shooting there. I pray we never experience a failure like that event again. Hopefully, it would ease parents' concerns over a possible school intruder. We must protect our most vulnerable and innocent and this legislation would advance us toward that protection.

