Hello. My name is Shee Paw. I am 18 years old and a senior at Madison County High School. I was born in Thailand in Mae La Refugee Camp. I am the oldest of six children. I was 5 years old when my family left the camp and resettled in America. My language and my people are called Karen.
My mother is from Burma but had to leave the country because of the war. She lived in the refugee camp for 26 years. My father was born in Burma and lived for many years in the refugee camp. They wanted to come to this country because they wanted us to have a good education and we can do more things here than in the camp. My parents did not want us to grow up in the camp like they did. It takes a lot of work to send children to school in the refugee camps. They left Burma because of the war. In the camp, we were very poor and jobs were hard to find. Today life is still in bad condition in the camps and in Burma.
I do have some good memories from my life in the camp. The good memories were playing with my cousins outside. When I was like 3 or 4 years old, a guy would go around selling food, like ice cream vans going around selling ice cream. I saw a lot of people going to buy some food and it made me hungry so I went and got some. But after the guy had given me my food, he asked for the cash. I didn’t have money with me so I told him and then the guy did not come back for days.
The bad memories I had in the refugee camp were when my dad had to go repair the plastic water pipes. He would be gone a long time and it was just me, my mom and small siblings in our bamboo house. We did not have much to eat and without my father home it was pretty hard. I would also get bullied when I was little and that was not a good feeling at all. But as a little girl I was a strong person and I always defended myself when someone bullied me. For rice, it was pretty hard to get it since lots of people needed it also. When you take the rice home — 50 pounds on your back — it is pretty heavy.
In the US, the hardest thing for me is school. I face problems in writing and vocabulary, also not knowing what to say to the teacher when I need help. When I come home from school, my parents are not able to help me because of the language differences, even though they do speak English. When I was little, I needed help, but there was no one to help me so when I turned my work in, I always got a bad grade.
Having this language barrier makes you afraid of speaking to people who are fluent in the language. It makes you think “they might judge me if I say something wrong” or “they will get mad at me or not have patience with me.” Because of this I feel shy and cannot speak out.
My favorite subject is math because the patterns and the letters in math are interesting. It makes me curious how it works when it is put together with other things. My other favorite subject is art because it has creativity. When doing art sometimes it is like me splashing my emotions in what I make and it sort of teaches me about myself and my feelings. Also, art is like an escape from the stress and when I feel the world is going against me.
I remember one experience very well when I was 16. I often have to do adult responsibilities because my parents don’t have the English to do all these things. We called the car warranty company and the man I was speaking to didn’t understand me nor did I understand most of the words he was saying. Then I told him I will get someone who is better in English and knows more about cars than I do to talk to him. I don’t know if he had taken it the wrong way, but he started raising his voice and the way he talked he was sounding irritated. Of course, I got a little mad also. Then he said some stuff and before I could speak to him, he automatically ended the call! I was pretty mad at myself and at him not understanding I am not fluent in the language.
Since then, because of my language barrier, I am scared to make phone calls to companies or make an appointment to a place. I am afraid that someone might be like that man was again. But for my parents, when it is important and they don’t have anyone else to ask for help, I must put aside my fear and help them. Other calls were thankfully with nice people.
When I was applying for college at University of North Georgia, I had some questions to ask, but I was afraid to call the school because my words may not make sense to them. So, instead, I would ask my friends who are fluent in the language to help me email them. I would ask my friends if the question I am asking make sense and if not, how should I fix it? We always have to help each other.
When I am doing projects or reading stories, essays, things that involve reading, I seem to need help. When I try to ask for a teacher's help, I hesitate to ask because I'm afraid the teacher would not understand or may judge me. My lack of fluency in English holds me back from asking for help. When that happens, I feel embarrassed and it makes me feel as though school is a place where people judge you. I was sort of like — why go to school when I can’t even speak the language? But I didn’t quit school and that’s good.
Today, with the COVID 19 virus people give us glares and dirty looks when I walk by. It’s a look that says, “Go away.” It makes me feel like these people are pretty mean. While this is going on, we are not the ones who actually have it nor brought the disease to this country. People do these things because I am Asian. In the past I did not have these glares, but today people do this. This makes me afraid to go to the big stores because we are afraid something might happen to us.
I would like to tell these people — even though this virus is around, we have been living in the US for a long time. My mom and dad have both become citizens so now everyone in my family is a citizen. We work hard just like everyone else to get the things we need. My parents work hard for their children to get a better education and job. But I am still trying to make this country my home and to be comfortable here.
Even with all these problems, I still have dreams for my future. I want to be a doctor or a nurse so that one day I will be able to go back to my home country and help out my people there. I want to go back to Thailand and help in the refugee camp where I lived. When I become a nurse, I will feel good because I am able to help people. I can help people who are injured or help with kids and their check-ups. In the refugee camp, there is not medicine and shots that the people need. Some challenges I might have to face in college are doing labs and understanding big vocabulary words, but I will work very hard to realize my goals.
Thank you.
Shee Paw is a 2020 graduate from Madison County High School.
