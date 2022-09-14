Summer 2022 is officially in the books and while it was certainly hotter and drier than normal, it wasn't close to breaking any records.
The mean temperature for the summer was 79.2 degrees, 1.3 degrees above normal. Total rainfall for the summer was 9.36" at my station on the western side of the county but varied widely across the area. Normal summer rain is 13.51", so we received about 70 percent of normal. That was not the case in spots however as some rain gauges across the county saw eight-to-10 inches in the month of July alone.
One thing everybody remembers about this summer is that while it was hot overall, the humidity was brutal at times, especially in July and August. Also of note, we still did not reach 100 degrees this summer, and are unlikely to do so for the rest of the year. That makes 10 summers in a row without a 100 recorded. We have had 51 days with 90 degrees or higher so far this year. Our normal for a year is 45 days so we are a little above average. 2011 is the king of hot summers with 87 days of 90 or above, and just two years later in 2013 we had only seven days that reached 90.
Remember, we had five cooler than normal summers in a row before this year, so it was "time" we had a more normal summer. The law of averages will usually catch up in weather. We did see a cooler and wetter trend as we got into the latter half of the summer, however. This was actually forecast by the long-range model CFS v2 way back in early May. The one thing that has not happened so far is the forecast for a very busy or even hyperactive tropical season in the Atlantic basin.
While September has turned more active, there have been only five named storms so far versus a normal of eight and most of them have been fish storms (out to sea). The metric known as Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE) has so far only been about half of what should be expected by now. The first half of September is normally the peak of the season. Don't throw in the towel just yet, however. Waters in the main development region of the Atlantic remain slightly above normal and the waters off the east coast and the Gulf and Caribbean are bath-like. Also, despite our recent wet and cool spell, warmth is forecast to return and I wouldn't be totally shocked if we see another 90-degree day or two before fall really takes over.
It looks like warmer and drier than normal for a good portion of our fall months, at least through October. After that? Well, as of now there are all sorts of mixed signals for later fall and early winter. I'll just leave it at that.
Weather averages for August, 2022: Avg low: 70. Lowest: 65. Avg. high: 88. Highest: 92. Mean: 78.8 (+0.6). Rainfall: 3.27" (-1.38"). 2022 total rain to August 31: 29.94" (-4.47").
Mark Jenkins is Madison County’s Cooperative Weather Observer.
