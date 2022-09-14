Summer 2022 is officially in the books and while it was certainly hotter and drier than normal, it wasn't close to breaking any records.

The mean temperature for the summer was 79.2 degrees, 1.3 degrees above normal. Total rainfall for the summer was 9.36" at my station on the western side of the county but varied widely across the area. Normal summer rain is 13.51", so we received about 70 percent of normal. That was not the case in spots however as some rain gauges across the county saw eight-to-10 inches in the month of July alone.

