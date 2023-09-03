Summer 2023 took a while to get going but when it finally did it wasted no time catching up.
We finished the summer with a mean temperature 0.7 degrees above average. The first part of June was pleasantly cool and we didn't even have our first 90 degree high until the 25th. The first day of summer had a high of only 71. But boy did things change by the time July got here. Whereas June had only 4 days in the 90's, July had 24 days and August had 18. We also had our hottest August since 2011, and our first back to back months since 2011 with a mean of 80 degrees or higher (July and August). Now before we start whining too much about our "hot summer," we need to put some things in perspective. First, summer of 2022 was hotter than this one, and it was much drier as well. Second, this summer was nowhere near the top 5 hottest. 1993, 2006, 2010, 2011 and 2016 all far surpass this one. Third, and just as important, we had plentiful rain for most of the summer. It is true that rainfall in August was less than June and July, but overall we enjoyed nearly 20 inches of rain for the summer months which was over 6 inches above normal. The rains were pretty evenly spread out as well so except for the middle part of August things never really got that crispy, brown look to them. Now the humidity this summer? I would have to use the word "legendary." If it was hot, it was almost always humid. So when I say it was a wetter summer, I also refer to the humidity. Dewpoints were frequently in the 70's, which also contributed to the numerous thunderstorm chances. If I was grading this summer overall, I would give it a B+ compared to other summers. I much prefer warm and wet to hot and dry.
