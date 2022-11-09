Before we buckle up for our winter outlook for Madison County and northeast Georgia, let's look at just how bad our drought has become and if there's any hope for relief.

The two subjects are actually related because the main drivers that we expect to influence our coming winter are also largely responsible for our current drought. October was our third dry month in a row, and continued our drought began back in May.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.