Before we buckle up for our winter outlook for Madison County and northeast Georgia, let's look at just how bad our drought has become and if there's any hope for relief.
The two subjects are actually related because the main drivers that we expect to influence our coming winter are also largely responsible for our current drought. October was our third dry month in a row, and continued our drought began back in May.
According to the Climate Prediction Center we are in level "D2," or severe drought across most of northeast Georgia. Approximately 62 percent of the southeastern states are in some level of drought, with an astonishing 85 percent of the lower 48 states in some level of drought. That is one of the highest percentages I've ever seen. Droughts in our area and La Nina's go hand in hand.
We are about to enter the third winter in a row with La Nina conditions, an event only seen twice before since 1950. These cooler than normal waters in the equatorial Pacific show little sign of warming, even though most long-range outlooks forecast that this La Nina will finally fall apart by the spring or early summer. But this long La Nina has been incredibly stable for nearly a year and I see no reason for it to diminish during the upcoming winter.
La Nina is not the only factor that will affect our winter, however. Other drivers that will influence our winter include a westerly QBO, a negative PDO, a slightly positive PNA (but likely headed negative), and a negative IOD (that may be headed neutral). You can look these up for details. Also Siberian snow cover in October is likely to finish near or below normal. All of these are major players that determine where high and low pressures set up and track across the U.S. during winter.
Out of all those factors there is one winter that stands out for being very similar: 1975-76. That winter ended up being close to normal but had plenty of ups and downs to arrive there. It featured a mild and dry November, a normal but dry December, a slightly cold January with normal precipitation, and a mild and dry February with 12 days in the 70s. December, 1975 in Athens featured a balmy 71 degrees on the 14th and a low of 14 just five days later.
In January 1976, two inches of snow fell on the 17th, a low of 13 on the 18th and a high of 66 a week later. In other words, something for everyone. But did you notice the common theme for nearly the whole winter? Drier than normal. The La Nina did end later in 1976, and the rainfall improved in the spring.
So while my outlook is leaning to a normal winter in temperature and on the dry side overall, I must stress that there are some significant conflicting signals. For instance, five of our more recent La Nina winters with a westerly QBO have been all over the place: two very mild, two slightly cold, and one very cold (2010-11). The factors that could end up tipping the scales in one direction or the other are the AO and the NAO (Arctic blocking). If these go negative and stay there for most of the winter, it will be much colder than I am predicting. Around 700 BC the prophet Isaiah wrote "[God] frustrates the signs of the babblers, and drives diviners mad; Who turns wise men backward, and makes their knowledge foolishness." Wise words for every person (professional or not) who dabbles in long-range forecasting!
Weather averages for October, 2022: Avg. low: 48. Avg. high: 74. Lowest 33 (many places below freezing). Highest: 85. Mean: 60.8 (-1.5). Rainfall: 1.20" (-2.57"). Total 2022 rainfall to October 31: 34.55" (-7.97").
Mark Jenkins is Madison County’s volunteer cooperative weather observer through the National Weather Service.
