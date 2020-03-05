We prognosticated way back in November that we thought our greatest chance for active winter weather would occur in February.
Well, we got that part right. We just didn't have a clue that we'd end up with the wettest February on record. February was only the fifth month that we've received a foot or more of rainfall since records began in 1982. The total of 12.07" was a whopping 267 percent of normal and smashed the old record of 9.19" set back in 1998, a super El Nino year. Looking back even further at the rainfall records for Athens, only eight months have recorded a foot of rain or more going back to 1885 until 1982.
February was not our wettest month ever, however. That still belongs to September 2004 with nearly 15 inches. That was the month of four tropical storms moving across our area and the tornado that hit the Danielsville area, including the senior center and library.
Athens' wettest month on record occurred way back in August 1908 with 18.43." Wouldn't you have enjoyed trying to travel on the dirt roads in the area that year! Last month also set a new 24-hour record on the sixth with 5.29" falling. This deluge brought the most serious flooding of the month with numerous roads made impassable in the county and several actually washed out. Again, this was a rare event.
Twenty-four hour rain totals of five inches or more have occurred on only two other occasions, both in the summer of 1994. But my favorite weather event of last month was the semi-surprise snowfall on the morning of the eighth. I say "semi-surprise" because although the Weather Service had it in the forecast it was for only a small amount (less than an inch).
Most of the forecast models had mostly rain for areas south of I-85, and we know most of the county got from 1-3.” Officially, 2.2" fell here in the Union community, which was the most since February 2014. Three-to seven inches fell along and north of I-85 from Commerce and Gainesville up to the mountains. The area from Dahlonega to Helen was the snowy sweet spot with 5-7.” It was a pretty and fluffy snow with some quarter-sized flakes coming down at times. The best part was that roads in our area were virtually snow free except in some shady spots and bridges, so travel was not seriously affected.
Despite the heavy rains and snow in February, we still ended the month a little above average. This means that once again, for the fifth winter in a row, we had a mild winter. And it is likely that last month will rank as either the warmest or second-warmest February in the satellite temperature record era. The most out of whack temperatures last month happened to be in one of the normally coldest spots: Siberia. It is interesting to note that Arctic sea ice increased to levels not seen in about 10 years. While still above normal, the Arctic was colder than in recent years and sea ice has remained quite stable since the low year of 2012.
So now that March is here, winter is over, right? I want so badly to say a resounding "yes!" But I can't declare an end to the rainy spells and chill just yet. In fact, even more snow ghosts are appearing on the GFS model runs for about a week from now, and I just can't totally laugh them away. The basic pattern that produced the heavy rains last month is still with us and as of now March looks to be wetter and slightly cooler than average. But it is almost spring and the trees are starting to bud out and the flowers are beginning to bloom, well, you know, that means it's time for one last chance of snow or frost.
Weather averages for February, 2020: Avg. low: 38. Avg. high: 56. Lowest: 25. Highest: 75. Mean: 46.9 (+0.7). Rainfall: 12.07" (+7.56"). 2020 rain total to February 29: 19.23" (+10.35").
Mark Jenkins is Madison County’s cooperative weather observer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.