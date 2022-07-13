A number of years ago I worked at a local business establishment that didn't have air-conditioning at that time.
I was a lot younger and the heat didn't bother me as much as it does now. We had a regular customer who came in during one particularly uncomfortable hot spell and basically said that he enjoyed the heat.
He told us, as we looked at him rather incredulously, "You can't make it too hot for me.” Now that I work in a climate-controlled environment, I know I am spoiled a little. Plus we just had five relatively cool and wet summers in a row here in northeast Georgia, which likely spoiled all of us to some degree.
But summer 2022 took its kid gloves off as last month was our hottest June since 2016, and our eighth warmest in 40 years of records. The highest temperature of the month reached 99.3 on the 22nd, which tied the hottest since 2016.
So technically we have still not reached 100 degrees since July 1, 2012. Athens reached 100 degrees three times last month, peaking at 102, and Macon seven times peaking at 105, both on the 22nd.
This June was similar to 2016 except we were much drier to start the month in 2016 and were listed in severe to extreme drought by the end of the month. Thankfully this year we entered June near-normal for rainfall.
But the heat and dryness took its toll and we ended June nearly three and a half inches below normal. But as quickly as we started July the rainfall picked up. Most areas of Madison County picked up two-to-five inches the first 10 days of July, with a few spots receiving an incredible 10 inches.
The areas around Danielsville and Colbert seemed to be sweet spot last week from the slow-moving storms. My local spot in the Union Church community was on the low end for rainfall (hey, it's the "curse of the weather forecaster,") but it was very welcome rainfall of course.
But does this break mean that the rest of July is going to cooler and wetter? The jury is still out on that. There are signals that the heat is going to return in a big way after the middle of the month. Most of the long-range models are forecasting a strong heat ridge to develop in the Plains states. Most of the time this heat will eventually come east to our area.
But it doesn't always happen like that. If the heat builds a little farther north in the Plains it may allow a low-pressure trough to develop underneath the heat. I am cautiously optimistic that this scenario may win out. But the likelihood of the serious heat returning again before the end of summer is pretty high, even if it's not quite as hot.
In summary, stay tuned for the possibility of a return performance of the hot and dry. But seeing we are half-way through the summer months, we can take it, right? Weather averages for June, 2022: Avg. low: 67. Avg. high: 90. Lowest 55. Highest: 99. Mean: 78.3 (+2.2). Rainfall: 1.50" (-3.12"). 2022 rainfall to June 30: 22.08" (-3.44").
Mark Jenkins is Madison County’s cooperative weather observer.
