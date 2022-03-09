As we talked about in our article last month, winter tried to hang on for a good portion of February but spring quickly followed on its heels.
The first 20 days brought nine mornings below freezing (with lots of frost), with the coldest reaching 26 on the sixth. Ten of the first 20 days also had highs in the 40s and 50s. But the last eight days of the month brought no mornings below freezing and six of the eight days were in the 60s and 70s.
Despite the relative chill early in the month, February ended up over two degrees above average. It was our fifth February of the last six that ended above normal. Before that we had four straight that were below normal, as well as last year. So out of the past 10 February's, five have been below average and five above.
The mean temperature of the last 10 Februarys has trended upwards, mainly due to the very mild years of 2017-19. The mean temperature for winter 2021-22 (December-February) was 48.2, which was 3.8 degrees above normal. Winter rainfall was just slightly below normal. My predictions for this winter, made back in early November (can I get just a little sympathy here?) were for near to slightly below normal temperatures and near to slightly below normal rainfall with at least one significant snowfall.
So based on that I would like to give myself an A on rainfall, a B+ on snowfall (because we are not likely to get a spring snowfall, and I thought we'd do better this winter) but a solid F on temperature. And because most folks judge a winter on the amount of snow and ice and temperatures, a B+ and an F come out close to a D+/C-. In other words, not very good. If it hadn't been for the blow-torch December (second-warmest on record) my report card would be looking much better. Technically a D+/C- is passing (except in Grad school) but awards, accolades and scholarships would be given to someone else. Actually I knew my forecast was sunk after December. It would've taken something akin to Chicago weather in January and February to dig my forecast out of the hole I had dug. Oh well. At least we know that spring is almost here and that means gardens and flowers and no jackets. As I have said before, personally, I would prefer to have a winter that resembles Amelia Island rather than Pittsburgh. Want to hear my spring forecast? Me neither.
Weather averages for February, 2022: Avg. low: 37. Avg. high: 60. Lowest: 26. Highest: 78. Mean: 48.8 (+2.6). Rainfall: 4.04" (-0.47"). 2022 total rain to February 28: 8.30" (-0.58").
Mark Jenkins is Madison County’s cooperative weather observer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.