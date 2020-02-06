After another mild winter month it seems very likely now that we are going to finish winter 2019-20 with our fifth-straight above-average winter.
January was our eighth warmest on record, and finished nearly four degrees above normal. With the mild air, we also had our wettest January on record, beating the old record from 1996 by just a tad. As we wrote about last month this continues the trend since 2015. The super-El Nino, the strongest ever recorded, began in late 2014 and didn't end until May 2016.
This massive warming of the Pacific water near the equator had global results that were reinforced by the weaker El Nino of last winter. As I have said several times, until there is a significant cooling of the world's oceans, particularly the Pacific, we can expect above average temperatures as a rule. Not to say that we are done with cold winters, not by a long-stretch.
This is just a "climate phase" we are working through. I can say with much assurance that we will have snow and temperatures in the single digits again in future winters, just not this winter. At least I don't think we will. Even within the past two weeks all sorts of brutal cold outbreaks and heavy snowstorms have appeared in the long-range weather models for right here in Georgia.
As we warned you way back in November, do not believe the models this winter beyond a week. At times they've struggled with accuracy of storm tracks, let alone precipitation types, even within three or four days. Just last week the GFS model, one of the more reliable, had up to a foot of snow falling over north and central Georgia this weekend, followed by temperatures as low as single digits in the mountains. These ghosts of blizzards or ice storms have appeared several times in model runs only to fade away in a couple of days.
Basically what is happening is that the warm waters to our south and west are winning. Even though we've officially had "neutral" temperatures in the equatorial Pacific this winter, we've also had many, many days of another weak El Nino (warm), and very few of cooler waters. In my opinion it's almost like the El Nino of last winter never really left, especially in its effect. But our mild (so far) winter isn't just due to warm water. The Arctic Oscillation (AO) has been very positive this winter, keeping the real chill far to the north of most of the U.S. Even the upper Midwest and Great Lakes regions mostly experienced a mild January.
Unless the Polar Vortex in the Arctic region is displaced or splits, it's very difficult to get any strong or lasting cold. Having said that, guess what the GFS models are predicting for this week? Yep, that the Polar Vortex (PV) splits or gets displaced, which would normally mean a significant cold snap for us by the middle of February. So what does the GFS model do with the PV forecast? Pretty much nothing but mild air for the South. Totally clueless in my opinion. So bottom line, the forecast for cold and snow looks dismal but not impossible.
There are those who insist late February and March will turn very wintry. You know, the old "we're going to pay for all this warm weather later.” It's just not in the forecast as of now. That fact may actually be the best news for snow lovers.
Weather averages for January, 2020: Avg. low: 38. Avg. high: 54. Lowest: 21. Highest: 70. Mean: 46.4 (+3.9). Rainfall: 7.16" (+2.79").
Mark Jenkins is Madison County’s cooperative weather observer.
