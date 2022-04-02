If the weather last month wasn't to your liking, all you had to do was wait a couple of days. Last month was definitely not a boring month.
For instance, we had seven days with wind gusts above 20 mph, with the peak of 39 mph on the 12th. That was the extremely "cold Saturday," that will live as one of the coldest daytime readings ever in March. The high that day reached 52 at midnight and it was all downhill after that. By 9 am it was a chilly 37. By 3 p.m. the temperature had dropped to 35, then fell below freezing by 6 p.m., all with a bright sunny sky. The winds regularly gusted to 35 mph, making it feel like the teens all day. Significant snow fell from the Smoky Mountains to New England, with generally less than an inch in the Georgia mountains. The next morning our low was 21, equaling the coldest temperature of the winter back on January 30. It is likely that colder spots in the county were in the upper teens. The temperature dropped to 15 in Blairsville that morning. There was significant damage to a number of plants, including peach trees and early-budding ornamentals such as hydrangeas. This was certainly one of the coldest air masses of the winter.
Thankfully it didn't last long. Just two days later it was 65. Even more "Scream Machiney" was that the high just a week before had reached a positively warm 79 on the 6th. In fact each of the first seven days of March brought highs in the 60s and 70s.
While the second half of the month wasn't quite so nutty, it had its share of ups and downs, ranging from 37 to 79. This waviness is actually quite typical for March, although it does not normally produce a temperature range of 58 degrees between the highest and lowest for the month.
Rainfall was plentiful for the month, but not excessive. The storm track generally ran through the Ohio Valley and Midwest, with one notable slow-moving system on the 16th that moved right along I-20. We had thunderstorms on four days, but nothing severe locally that I know of. This volatility is quite common in La Nina springs, and I expect more ups and downs in April along with more storminess. Looking further ahead, if La Nina continues to hang on through the summer and into the fall I will be very surprised if we don't begin to see significant drought either in the Midwest, Plains or here in the Southeast. But if El Nino does develop by the fall, we may escape drought. Right now, I'm leaning towards the dryness somewhere east of the Rockies.
Mark Jenkins is Madison County’s cooperative weather observer.
