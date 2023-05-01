Probably to no one’s surprise around here we just finished with our third wettest April on record (since 1983). The month started on the wet side with heavy rain on the morning of the first.
Then a cold and heavy rain event on the eighth produced nearly two inches, so that by Easter on the ninth we'd had nearly three inches of rain already for the month. Lighter showers with weaker fronts dominated the next two weeks. Then starting on the 26th through the 30th several more waves of heavy rain hit producing another two-to-three inches across the county.
All of this wetness has brought us to over six inches above normal for the year. I will say that one benefit seemed to be less pollen on a few days, so we will take that as a bonus. Temperature-wise, April ended slightly above normal but still featured a high of 88 on the fifth, as well as frost on the morning of the 11th.
As we now turn the page to May, it looks like we can expect more of the same with a gradual slow-down of the rain. May is typically our driest month followed by October then April. The pattern seems to have shifted into a western U.S. ridge/eastern trough set-up for now. The old weather adage is that "What is in the West will come East." Eventually, that is. That adage never really materialized over this past winter though. The West basically stayed in a cold, snowy trough from December until just a few weeks ago. Now under the warm ridge of high pressure all that record snow is melting quite rapidly in some places with the ensuing flooding.
Back here we will have to wait and see when the heat out West begins to head our way. It is possible it may take until June before we see any significant heat. Last May was hot and a little dry, and June was even hotter. It certainly looks like the first part of this May will be on the cool side with at least average rain chances. And no, it's not too late to plant your garden. At least there's plenty of moisture in the ground for now. Weather averages for April, 2023: Avg low: 50. Avg high: 73. Lowest: 37. Highest: 88. Mean: 61.7 (+0.7). Rainfall: 7.03" (+3.16"). 2023 rain total to April 30: 23.83" (+6.39").
I want to conclude by expressing my appreciation to Zach Mitcham for so many years in doing a great job as editor. He has allowed this self-taught weather junkie to share his enthusiasm for meteorology for many years. I found him easy to work with and appreciated it when he would contact me for a blurb for the paper after a significant weather event. Late articles, lost articles, never sent articles, and last-minute corrections, Zach responded in the same timely and kind manner each time, and you don't see that from everyone. Zach has allowed contrarian opinions on many different subjects, just as any true American journalist would, which again is much appreciated. I hope his next endeavor will be just perfect for him. Thanks again, Zach, and God bless you.
Mark Jenkins is Madison County’s cooperative weather observer.
