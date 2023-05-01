Probably to no one’s surprise around here we just finished with our third wettest April on record (since 1983). The month started on the wet side with heavy rain on the morning of the first.

Then a cold and heavy rain event on the eighth produced nearly two inches, so that by Easter on the ninth we'd had nearly three inches of rain already for the month. Lighter showers with weaker fronts dominated the next two weeks. Then starting on the 26th through the 30th several more waves of heavy rain hit producing another two-to-three inches across the county.

