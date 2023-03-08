After the second-warmest January and February on record, it should be little surprise that we have had our warmest winter on record here in Madison County.
Even the brutal but brief cold outbreak at Christmas in December couldn't overcome the warmth of January and February. Therefore I must give myself a grade of F for my winter outlook given back in November. My words were "I am leaning to a near-normal winter in temperature and on the dry side overall." Just how bad did I miss it? The winter finished at 49.6 degrees, which was 4.7 degrees above average, and was 3.42" above normal for rainfall. The previous warmest winter was 2016-17 (with a mean temperature of 49.1), which was also a La Nina winter.
I was not without serious doubts about my long-range forecast. When I made my winter outlook I stated, "I must stress that there are some significant conflicting signals." I mentioned that the one thing we would need to have enough cold to overcome the La Nina influence was a negative NAO and AO for most of the winter. That of course did not happen. After a big dip in those indicators in December, nearly all of January and February featured positive numbers. In other words, the cold stayed in the Arctic and Canada, with frequent intrusions into the western states. If you wanted winter, you had to go west. In fact, portions of the West are still getting pounded by record-setting snowfall. Take for instance the four-to-eight feet of snow that fell in the mountains of southern California just in the last few days of February and the first of March.
Rangers at Yosemite National Park estimated that 15 feet of snow had fallen in the higher elevations just in that one storm, closing the park. Mammoth Mountain Ski area reported a seasonal total of 538 inches at the main lodge and over 700 inches at the summit so far. This is fantastic news for the long-term drought in many western states.
But the eastern states? It's been mostly a dud snow/cold season so far, even though parts of the Great Lakes and New England have received some decent snowfall in the last two weeks or so. Overall, it was a very mild winter nearly everywhere east of the Mississippi River. But will March be colder than February? I think, for our area at least, there is a good chance it will.
La Nina is finally showing real signs of weakening which in turn should help weaken the high pressure ridge that has been stuck over us for the better part of six weeks, keeping the cold at bay. Well, there I go again making a forecast beyond five days. I may never learn.
Weather averages for February, 2023: Avg. low: 44. Avg. high: 66. Lowest: 26. Highest: 81 ( a new record warmest for February and any winter day). Mean: 54.9 (+8.6). Rainfall: 4.26" (-0.37"). 2023 rain total to February 28: 12.38" (+3.22").
Mark Jenkins is Madison County’s cooperative weather observer.
