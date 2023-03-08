After the second-warmest January and February on record, it should be little surprise that we have had our warmest winter on record here in Madison County.

Even the brutal but brief cold outbreak at Christmas in December couldn't overcome the warmth of January and February. Therefore I must give myself a grade of F for my winter outlook given back in November. My words were "I am leaning to a near-normal winter in temperature and on the dry side overall." Just how bad did I miss it? The winter finished at 49.6 degrees, which was 4.7 degrees above average, and was 3.42" above normal for rainfall. The previous warmest winter was 2016-17 (with a mean temperature of 49.1), which was also a La Nina winter.

