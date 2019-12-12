If you're like me, you like good, hot soup on a winter's day. It just seems to warm my whole innards right down to the bones.
And one of my favorite restaurants knows how to fix some good soup. But it may vary from day to day, and you may not know what the "soup of the day" is until that day. That seems to be the same type of theme setting up for our winter weather this year: check the menu every day because it is going to change. Except the "menu" is the computer-generated weather models. Boy are they having a difficult time with the pattern so far.
Just as we mentioned in last months article, prepare for quick changes and about faces more than usual. Just last week, the GFS (American) model had a major ice storm slamming our area this weekend, only to remove it in the very next model run six hours later. Then it was back a day later, but weaker. Then it was taken out again only to be back in a weaker form this morning. And that's just one of the models. The craziness is not meant to denigrate the model completely, but to demonstrate the difficulty with which it is struggling with the split flow of a moderately strong polar jet stream and a moderate sub-tropical jet stream interacting with each other.
Adding to that is the crazy ENSO region in the equatorial Pacific. It is once again trying to go toward a weak El Nino, even though the long-range models are still predicting it to slowly cool to neutral. It did the same thing last year when the eastern-most section near the South American coast dramatically warmed and contributed heavily to cut off the cold intrusions into our area. That's why we ended with a mild winter last year.
This was one of the caveats in my winter forecast this year: that the equatorial Pacific waters could suddenly warm just enough to reinforce the southeastern ridge and block us from the worst of the cold. Now it's still way too early to know if this is going to continue. In fact, I did predict that this winter would start slowly and really not get going until after Christmas or even New Years in our area.
It still looks like the upper Midwest and Great Lakes (as well as the Northeast) are going to get all the winter they want this year. Two of the winters most similar to this year is 1978-79 and 2013-14. Both Decembers of those winters featured a normal to above normal December that took a sharp turn downward after New Years. One very noticeable difference was the NAO, or the blocking high over Greenland that funnels cold air into our area in the winter.
In the winter of 1978-79, it turned sharply negative after New Years and, as one would expect, down came the cold. But in 2013-14, it was right the opposite: The NAO turned sharply positive after New Years, but the cold came anyway and it was even more severe than in 1978-79. So clearly there are other factors such as western U.S. ridging and disruptions of the polar vortex to look for. This is what happened in January, 2014. But disruptions to the polar vortex, as well as a negative NAO are only predictable about two weeks out.
So what will be our fate this winter? Will we eventually turn much colder or will we continue to stay normal to a little above? With the Pacific water temperatures in such a state of flux and the NAO in a neutral stage as well, it's anybody's guess. Take your pick. Weather du jour. Or maybe my answer should be "Allez savoir pourquoi" — only God knows.
Weather averages for November, 2019: Avg. low: 39. Avg. high: 61. Lowest: 22. Highest: 75. Mean: 50.3 (-2.4). Rainfall: 2.87" (-1.37"). 2019 rainfall to November 30: 53.75" (+7.87").
Mark Jenkins is Madison County’s cooperative weather observer.
