My short and slightly rude answer to that question should probably be "neither one.” After all, what does a rodent know about long-range weather forecasting? But then sometimes I ask myself, what do I know about long-range weather forecasting? So in the interest of fairness and a little common sense I think my answer really should be "a little of both.” The Pennsylvania marmot said "six more weeks of winter" (which is a pretty safe forecast in that part of Pennsylvania) while our very own Georgia critter said "Spring is right around the corner.”
I think, for our area at least, each furry forecaster has merit. As for the Georgia groundhog, his forecast really depends on just how "big" that corner is we have to go around. Right now, as things look in the long-range, I'd say the "corner" is still a few weeks off. Just three weeks ago, long-range forecasts were in pretty strong agreement that once we got to February a nice warm-up would envelop most of the country. Uh, no. The folks from Texas to Maine that just experienced a major winter storm would beg to differ.
As for the rodent of Penn's woods, I doubt the folks in the Alleghenies of Pennsylvania would consider the winters in northeast Georgia much of a winter at all. Much like we would chuckle at their remarks of "how hot it is" if they had a week of temperatures in the 90s in the summer. No big deal for our area, right? So "six more weeks of winter" in the snow belt of Pennsylvania is far different than six more weeks of winter in Danielsville.
But looking again at the pretty strong agreement of long-range models that we are not done with winter in the eastern states lends some credence to the Yankee groundhog and his handlers in the top hats. As of this writing the models seem to be honing in on the second weekend of this month or shortly thereafter for a significant cold air intrusion from Canada.
Dr. Judah Cohen of AER, who specializes in the relationship of the polar vortex to winter weather in North America, says that since New Years, this winter has been all about the "stretched PV" (polar vortex-the seasonal low pressure over the Arctic). When the polar vortex is strong, near the North Pole, and circular in shape, we tend to get mild weather across most of the U.S. But when the vortex gets "stretched" (like pulling taffy) and one part goes toward Russia and the other toward the U.S., then watch for noteworthy cold outbreaks in the U.S. Many of the models are showing another stretch of the polar vortex this week. That would be the fourth one since Jan. 1.
A couple of models also are bringing snow back to parts of the southern states around this same time. But these forecasts for snow have mostly been ghosts which pop up in the models then magically disappear a day later. Don't believe any forecasts for snow in our area beyond three days out, no matter who shows them. If the forecast still shows snow for us within three days, you can start to think about it a little. But only a little. I will say that the National Weather Service did a really good job with our snow event in the middle of January. It was an exceedingly unusual set-up and the rain-snow line was just to our south. The one-to-two inches that fell across the county was quite scenic, especially on the trees and landscape. So, which furry rodent to believe? I don't think winter is over yet. But I really wouldn't be surprised if we shot into Spring rather suddenly toward the end of February or the first of March. Remember that some of our biggest snows (such as March, 2009 and March, 1983) have been followed by incredible warmth (74 degrees) just a few days later. Good ol' Georgia weather.
Weather averages for January, 2022: Avg. low: 33. Avg. high: 52. Lowest: 21. Highest: 75. Mean: 42.1 (-0.4). Precipitation: 4.26" (-0.11"). Snowfall: 2.0".
Mark Jenkins is Madison County’s cooperative weather observer.
