Despite a pretty cold middle part of November, the front 10 days and the last 10 days of the month were quite mild.

The mild start of the month included an all-time record high for November of 84 degrees on the seventh. This broke the previous warmest November day of 83 degrees set back in 2000 and 1993. Interestingly, the month of November, 2000 completely flipped to much colder, including a trace of snow on the 19th.

