Despite a pretty cold middle part of November, the front 10 days and the last 10 days of the month were quite mild.
The mild start of the month included an all-time record high for November of 84 degrees on the seventh. This broke the previous warmest November day of 83 degrees set back in 2000 and 1993. Interestingly, the month of November, 2000 completely flipped to much colder, including a trace of snow on the 19th.
December of that year still holds the record for the coldest December on record here, with snow on three days, nine mornings in the teens, and 12 days where it never got out of the 20s or 30s.
December 2000 still reigns as our coldest month on record. November 1993, despite the record warmth, also turned out to be below normal, and December stayed cold with two inches of snow just before Christmas that year. There are several examples of a cold November that set the stage for a cold winter overall: 2014-15, 2013-14, 2002-03, and 2000-01.
But there have been winters that did flip rather dramatically after a mild November: 2009-10, 2003-04, and way back in 1986-87. One good thing that came back in November was rain, and plenty of it. The 5.42 inches that fell last month was the most since March and put a dent in our drought.
As of this writing, more significant rain is in the forecast over the next few days which should continue to help. So will we flip to cold or not? Will we have a chance of seeing snow before Christmas like in 2000 and 1993, or will December be a veritable "blow-torch" like last December?
From what I am seeing in the long-range forecasts, I think another super warm December like last year is the least likely. But neither do I see some huge flip to brutal cold like in 2000 either. I'm not saying neither of those is a possibility, I just don't see it at this time.
What I am seeing is more conflict and uncertainty in the long-range weather models, just like I was seeing a month ago. Most of the models are flopping around like a fish on the dock. Meteorologist Kirk Mellish used to call this flopping around "model cha-cha-cha,” and it's wise not to believe the models beyond five days right now. One thing that is happening now is a huge dip in the NAO, or the North Atlantic Oscillation.
Also known as the "Greenland block," a negative NAO sets up high pressure over or near Greenland and acts as a detour for the jet stream, directing much colder air into the U.S. from the polar regions. Just which part of the U.S. the coldest air hits depends on other factors, especially in the Pacific.
We are already seeing a cold and snowy West, from the Sierra's to the northern Plains. For now I think that's where the lion's share of the cold stays. One common feature of a La Nina pattern like this winter is a strong ridge of high pressure over the Gulf Coast area of the U.S. This effectively blocks the polar air from making much progress into our area until something changes. That is why we had a mild November and why December has started out the same way for the most part.
But Greenland blocks often start a chain of events that begin to break down that ridge of high pressure over us. For some time now long-range forecasts have hinted that mid-December is the transition time from mild to cold for much of the eastern U.S. From past observation Greenland blocks take one to two weeks to send the first cold surges into the U.S. So while it may be mild now and Christmas cold (or dare I say snow?) looks improbable now, don't give up hope.
It certainly seems probable that our forecast of a near-normal winter but with lots of variability may show itself to us this month. If the Greenland block persists for several weeks however, the probability of much colder air getting to us increases significantly. Then our chance for snow is all about timing.
Weather averages for November 2022: Avg. low: 45. Avg. high: 65. Lowest: 26. Highest: 84 (new all-time record). Mean: 55.1 (+3.1). Rainfall: 5.42" (+1.34"). 2022 rain to November 30: 39.97" (-6.63").
Mark Jenkins is Madison County’s cooperative weather observer.
