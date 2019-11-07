It's time once again for that ever-so-humbling venture into the next-to-impossible: forecasting what sort of weather the coming winter will bring.
I don't like to use the word "forecast" when trying to see down the weather road four months. I think the more general word "outlook" conveys the inherent uncertainty involved, especially this winter. As we wrote about last month, the main driver of our winter climate, the water temperatures of the equatorial Pacific (ENSO), is not expected to play a major role. We are now in and expected to stay in what is termed a "neutral" phase. That is, water temperatures in that region of the Pacific are neither too warm nor too cold. The NAO (North Atlantic Oscillation) is more of a "wild card" in our winter forecast, but I am favoring more negative than positive which increases (but not guarantees) the likelihood of colder than normal weather.
We do have years that are similar to the setup so far this year: 1952-53, 1956-57, 1961-62, 1962-63,1978-79,1980-81,1993-94, 2012-13, and 2013-14. Of those years, 1952-53 was a very mild winter overall across the U.S., 1962-63 was brutally cold in the UK., and 1978-79 was a wild and crazy up and down winter in the central and eastern states. 2012-13 was very mild here and 2013-14 featured a mild December and February sandwiching a very cold January.
So one can easily see the challenge here. If all these years were so varied in their outcomes with a similar setup, how can you predict with much certainty what will happen this winter? Good question with no easy answer. The winter that keeps popping out to me in similarity is 1978-79. What was the pattern that winter and what did it bring? The pattern that began to develop in late October into November is very similar to this years with a ridge of high pressure in the east Pacific and another one in the Atlantic off Florida extending down into the Gulf of Mexico. Between these ridges of high pressure was a trough of low pressure that dug back into the southwest states. Several significant storm systems developed during the month and traveled from Arizona and Texas to the Midwest and Ohio Valley. The polar vortex, holding the coldest air, remained pretty far to the north in Canada. This basic pattern of a western ridge and a trough in the central to eastern states remained through most of the months of December and January. But changes were occurring in the arctic regions that would plunge the eastern states into a deep freeze shortly after New Years. Then as the western ridge split, low pressure brought an ice storm to the eastern U.S. on the 12th-13th. The polar vortex was slowly creeping south to set up over the Hudson Bay region just north of the Great Lakes. It was just a matter of time until the mother lode of arctic air moved south. After a minor winter storm in the South on Feb. 6-7, record cold occurred in most of the eastern U.S. on the 10th. There was snow on the ground north of a line from Tulsa to Raleigh by the 11th.
One week later one of the biggest sleet and ice storms ever seen here hit our area. Anyone old enough to remember that will recall power being out for three-to-seven days with power poles snapped with the weight of the ice. Long-time Jackson EMC workers will never forget February, 1979. In short, it was epic. But that effectively ended the winter threats. While I don't think we will have a severe winter here this time around, I do think the general pattern of a western ridge/eastern trough will develop, even though it has been the opposite for most of the fall.
The winter will generally be slow to start but will likely gain some severity after New Years. As has been the case in other winters, February may be our most exciting month. I expect an enhanced chance of ice storms this winter with an average to slightly below snow chance. But there are likely to be some above normal spells as well that will change quickly to below average.
In summary, I think winter 2019-20 will feature rapidly changing weather with significant swings in temperature even in 24 hours. Generally mild to start, getting colder later in the winter. When winter is over, I expect the average to be slightly colder than normal and wetter. I surmise the Great Lakes and upper Midwest regions to have another rough winter, even by their standards. A word of caution: this outlook has big bust potential as the lack of strong signals may create an "impossible to forecast beyond a week" winter. Highly changeable forecasts may become commonplace. Lots of eggs on lots of faces may be our hindsight this year. If I am way off in some area, I can see how the ridiculously warm waters around the globe could once again "cut the legs off" any serious cold outbreaks here in the South, causing many to say, "what winter?" But I can just as easily see how this winter could be defined by one big to super-sized event, like the blizzard of '93 or the ice storm of '79. Be prepared for anything and surprised by nothing this winter.
Weather averages for October, 2019: Avg. low: 56. Avg. high: 76. Lowest: 40. Highest: 97 (new all-time October record). Rainfall: 4.30" (+0.57"). 2019 rainfall to October, 2019: 50.88" (+9.24"). We've already surpassed our normal yearly rainfall.
Mark Jenkins is Madison County’s cooperative weather observer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.