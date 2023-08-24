This is written in response to the BOE meeting last Thursday and the responses by Dr. Hooper pertaining to the BOE meeting from the newspaper.

This is how the BOE is currently working. Let me preface this with, I think that all the BOE members are good people that want to do what is best for the community and I enjoy interacting with all of them. That being said, I don’t feel that the BOE is functioning as intended. A little background on the state mandates: we are not allowed to meet outside of an announced board meeting, we must announce the meeting a certain number of days before the meeting, it is not a meeting unless there is at least 3 members present, and scheduled meetings must be printed in the newspaper a certain number of days before the meeting date. The letter of the law states that if more than 2 members meet outside those constraints, it is considered “illegal.” The spirit of the law is to have open dialogue amongst BOE members at our actual “legal” meetings, to have 100% transparency in our conversation and decision making, and to have it all in front of the public and newspaper. What we are currently doing is not illegal, but in my opinion, it is a workaround of the spirit of the law. Here is my perception of what I see, and the following is an example of it. At the last BOE meeting, Dr. Hooper asked “do I hear a motion on the mill rate?” Immediately a board member said 15.25, and just as quick another seconded it. Then Dr. Hooper asked, “any discussion?” I voiced my concerns. When I finished, Dr. Hooper asked, “any more discussion?” Nobody spoke up. They took the vote, 4-1. Draw your own conclusions on how everyone except me was already in agreement on the mill rate with roughly 250 possible mill rates between 15.49 and 14. So for clarification, I am not writing this because I feel the mill rate is too high (which I do), but because there are no real discussions taking place, no exchange of ideas and rationale behind why we vote the way we do.

