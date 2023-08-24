This is written in response to the BOE meeting last Thursday and the responses by Dr. Hooper pertaining to the BOE meeting from the newspaper.
This is how the BOE is currently working. Let me preface this with, I think that all the BOE members are good people that want to do what is best for the community and I enjoy interacting with all of them. That being said, I don’t feel that the BOE is functioning as intended. A little background on the state mandates: we are not allowed to meet outside of an announced board meeting, we must announce the meeting a certain number of days before the meeting, it is not a meeting unless there is at least 3 members present, and scheduled meetings must be printed in the newspaper a certain number of days before the meeting date. The letter of the law states that if more than 2 members meet outside those constraints, it is considered “illegal.” The spirit of the law is to have open dialogue amongst BOE members at our actual “legal” meetings, to have 100% transparency in our conversation and decision making, and to have it all in front of the public and newspaper. What we are currently doing is not illegal, but in my opinion, it is a workaround of the spirit of the law. Here is my perception of what I see, and the following is an example of it. At the last BOE meeting, Dr. Hooper asked “do I hear a motion on the mill rate?” Immediately a board member said 15.25, and just as quick another seconded it. Then Dr. Hooper asked, “any discussion?” I voiced my concerns. When I finished, Dr. Hooper asked, “any more discussion?” Nobody spoke up. They took the vote, 4-1. Draw your own conclusions on how everyone except me was already in agreement on the mill rate with roughly 250 possible mill rates between 15.49 and 14. So for clarification, I am not writing this because I feel the mill rate is too high (which I do), but because there are no real discussions taking place, no exchange of ideas and rationale behind why we vote the way we do.
So since we don’t actually discuss matters with ALL BOE members, at an actual meeting, I will address the thoughts of Dr. Hooper via what should have been discussed at the meeting, but was instead put in the newspaper.
1. Dr. Hooper: “15.25 addresses current and future budgetary needs such as future growth and unexpected expenses, while 14 mills can’t.” Me: Dr. Hooper, don’t we have more in our reserve account than what the state deems a healthy reserve (25% is what the state says is good, we will have close to 31-32% after this year, roughly 20.6 million, which is more than we bring in from property taxes in an entire year)? Dr. Hooper, if you feel we need a certain amount of money, why did we not address that in the budget hearing? Dr. Hooper, the reason we have a reserve is so that we can meet unexpected needs. Our reserve is way above what the state says is needed. What amount do you feel is needed in the reserve account?
2. Dr. Hooper: “while 14 mills would meet this year’s budget, it does come dangerously close to losing state equalization . . .” Me: Dr. Hooper, we don’t lose equalization at 14 no matter how close or how “dangerous” it is, also schools last year did not lose it even under 14.
3. Dr. Hooper: “first this rate (15.25) should lower taxes for most...” Me: Dr. Hooper, can you explain how raising the amount of money received from property taxes from 14.37 million last year to roughly 18.4 million this year lowers people’s taxes? Surely you aren’t referring to the statewide $500 dollar rebate for all homestead exemptions because this has nothing to do with our rate, and because our rate is higher, it actually diminishes what we would have realized from the rebate. The actual numbers from the tax office does not back up your statement. There was an 8% increase ($99 million) in tax digest from new homes being built and 12 % increase (144 million dollars) from people paying more taxes than last year on their reassessed homes, which means, “MOST” people’s tax increase will be 12% HIGHER than last year’s taxes, minus the 0.25 mill rate decrease. 12% — 0.9% = 11.1% INCREASE in “most people’s taxes” compared to the same property last year.”
We need open dialogue at the meetings. We owe it to the public to give them a transparent view into the school system that they fund. “Democracy dies in darkness.”
Dan Lampe is the District 2 BOE member.
