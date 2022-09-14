Dear Editor: In publisher Mike Buffington’s recent Democratic opinion article entitled “Politicians want to be thought police” published in the Aug. 4 edition of the The Madison County Journal, he highlights many issues this country is wrestling with: education/culturing, race relations (CRT, White Supremacy, White Guilt, LGBT/Transgender relationships), creation — evolution vs. God, governance (social pressure to bring about social justice versus people elected officials).
The publisher and I would agree on none of these issues! This is probably because we have totally different world views. I have a biblical based world view: God is, God created all things (including people), God’s laws and commandments are the truth, our nations laws need to be based on God’s commandments (O.T. and N.T.). Buffington seems to have a more secular worldview: one in which evolution is the means for all creations (including man). He seems to have faith in the goodness of man to make his own laws and govern justly (social justice -equity). In my opinion, these differences in world views are why the editor would probably lean to supporting the Democratic Party platform, which has the goal to cast God out of every institution and place power (decisions) in the hands of “educated” people. I lean towards a platform that sees value in having laws based on God’s Word to underpin true justice. So, let’s explore how I differ from the position the publisher took in his opinion article on some of the issues he described that we as a nation are wrestling with.
Education/Culturing our children and youth: The editor’s view is that we should let the professionals (administrators, teachers, and teacher unions) define: (1) the environment, the conditions and the rules that teaching must occur under (2) the accountability or respect for authority that can be enforced (3) what lifestyles students and teachers must endorse and accommodate, and (4) the subject matter that must be taught or not taught.
My view is that schools should teach every core subject to the maximum. They should even explore current advancing science theories related to each core subject. Respect for authority and fellow students should be taught and enforced strictly. Social justice should not be taught by our education system.
I am almost certain that Buffington and I will not agree on the structure and function of our public education system and that is okay. The only resolution is to allow parents to choose the type school that they want to send their children to. Equal taxpayer dollars should follow students to the parents’ school-of-choice. With such a change, I predict that Christian and private schools would flourish, quality of education would improve, cost to taxpayers would greatly decrease and public education/culturing institutions would shrink. No doubt, the nation would start to be built on a better foundation.
Race Relations: Buffington sees many prevailing social injustices that have and are being committed. Slavery, the need to teach CRT, white supremacy, white guilt, acceptance and promotion of LGBT and gender choice, and on and on. To him, these injustices are all rampant and must be dealt with. Social justice actions must be implemented in all government institutions to overcome these past and present injustices. Unfortunately, this is being done on a large scale and all government agencies and institutions are being greatly diverted from their original missions; almost to the point that they are worthless, if not destructive. Good examples are EPA, USDA, USFS, our military branches, Department of Education, CDC, NIH, our economic institutions, and on and on.
My view is that all men are God’s creation and equal in the sight of God (thus in the sight of men). We should enforce the laws on the books that reflects this, God’s truth. We should not make laws forcing acceptances of practices that are perversions and abominations in the sight of God. We do not need to be digging up past evils and trying to resolve them. Sufficient are the evils of today to deal with.
Creation: The publisher seems to believe life, including man, came through evolution and that people who believe creation came through God are backward thinking. I believe that the probabilities of random coalescence of basic elements into even a single self-replicating cell through “evolution” is as close to zero as one could possibly get. Thus, the co-evolution of male and female is not even thinkable in a world where everything goes to the lowest state of energy.
While the publisher nor I can prove our positions on creation, it is extremely important that we come to a firm belief regarding our origin. If man just “evolved,” then he is accountable to no higher order than man and can make his own rules (laws). If man is created by God, we are His and accountable to Him and His Word. If “we-the-people” have a democracy and can redefine what is law, we are in trouble. If “we-the-people” are a republic, with a constitution that is under-pinned by God’s laws, we are more constrained in what can be defined as acceptable lifestyles and practices.
Governance: The editor’s view appears to be that our laws should be defined by “professionals” and should evolve as society evolves, that social justice, man’s principles, should underpin our governance. Unfortunately, we as a nation are heading down this path; abandoning God-based principles and substituting mans imaginations. What a turbulent future we face if we continue this course!
My view is that we do need, and have, a constitution based on God’s principles as outlined in the Bible. These are the same principles that God will judge us by at the end of time. They cannot be re-defined, and they are the supreme standards by which all human conduct, laws, and religious opinions should be evaluated against.
Summary: There is a world divide between Buffington and my beliefs. Is there any chance that he and I will ever come to the same point? I say yes, I hope so. If we both hear the gospel of the Kingdom, the good news that all can enter a kingdom that is far greater than the one we are striving in today. When we go through the open door into this spiritual kingdom then we will be in total agreement about what is good, holy and lovely. Jesus opened this door when he came to earth, shed His holy blood, redeemed us and took away the sins of the world. We just have to believe and step through this open door that is now available to all. Then we will both see the truth. This may not happen before November. The editor will likely vote the Democratic platform. I will vote the Republican platform, a more conservative and Biblical view.
We are a very divided nation, and the chasm is growing wider and deeper at a rapid pace. The only hope is for us to see the need to really be one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. We cannot keep casting God out and expecting this nation to be united. There is hope. Vote your conscience!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.