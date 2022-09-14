Dear Editor: In publisher Mike Buffington’s recent Democratic opinion article entitled “Politicians want to be thought police” published in the Aug. 4 edition of the The Madison County Journal, he highlights many issues this country is wrestling with: education/culturing, race relations (CRT, White Supremacy, White Guilt, LGBT/Transgender relationships), creation — evolution vs. God, governance (social pressure to bring about social justice versus people elected officials).

The publisher and I would agree on none of these issues! This is probably because we have totally different world views. I have a biblical based world view: God is, God created all things (including people), God’s laws and commandments are the truth, our nations laws need to be based on God’s commandments (O.T. and N.T.). Buffington seems to have a more secular worldview: one in which evolution is the means for all creations (including man). He seems to have faith in the goodness of man to make his own laws and govern justly (social justice -equity). In my opinion, these differences in world views are why the editor would probably lean to supporting the Democratic Party platform, which has the goal to cast God out of every institution and place power (decisions) in the hands of “educated” people. I lean towards a platform that sees value in having laws based on God’s Word to underpin true justice. So, let’s explore how I differ from the position the publisher took in his opinion article on some of the issues he described that we as a nation are wrestling with.

