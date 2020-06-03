Dear Editor: I’m hoping to help Madison Countians more fully understand why and how we must learn to live with COVID 19 until a vaccine is found, about a year. From the beginning, I felt this virus was primarily contagious via the air, like measles. It was just too easily transmitted. We know that now. Here are some ways to think about it.
In winter, when we breathe out, we make a little cloud of vapor that we all can see. When it’s not cold we can’t see it, but it’s definitely still there coming out of everybody’s nose and mouth. Those of us who wear glasses often clean our lenses by breathing with a “Haaaa” on the lenses and then wiping them with a cloth or tissue (not recommended by optometrists); it’s convenient. That cloud and that fog is teensy tiny moisture droplets. Each one can harbor hundreds, thousands of individual viruses that can live until not long after the moisture evaporates or falls onto some surface.
If it gets caught up by a passing eye or nose or mouth before it lands, it’s super lucky; now it can live and reproduce in the lungs of its new warm, moist host. The host won’t get sick right away if at all in some cases, but the virus is sending out its offspring with every breath that host takes. If he/she gets symptoms, they help those new viruses along by coughing, sneezing, touching their nose/mouth and then depositing the young’uns on surfaces where they can live about three days. We can clean those surfaces; we cannot “clean” the air.
We can try to contain those loaded droplets by having the host capture them in a mask of some sort so as not to allow them to travel freely far and wide to a new host. The former host’s immune system will eventually kill the viruses left behind so they reach a dead end. We can have lots of people walking around with this going on inside them with no clue they are there. They can be anybody, anywhere.
What if everybody, everywhere pretended that they were unknowingly infected and wore a mask of some sort, even just a bandanna, so that when they talked, sang, coughed, sneezed they could be protecting all the people around them? How very considerate of others those people would be, caring responsibly for the welfare of others! What a wonderful gesture of community respect! And how very many fewer people would become new warm moist hosts for COVID 19 out there? How many of those would not die, utterly alone from loved ones?
As a senior citizen of Madison County, I have to face a visit to Ingles where only the employees and about a quarter of the customers are wearing masks. My mask will not protect me from those droplets, not at all; I know that. Those without masks are a serious threat to me and to the person who lives with me with health issues. We don’t wear masks out of fear for our own health, but out of consideration for those around us. I would encourage everyone to wear a mask out of respect for their fellow Madison Countians. It can be fun; make your own, use a favorite scarf, buy some with logos or symbols that you support, make them colorful and pretty or just get hold of surgical or dust masks. And it could do so much good to reduce this pandemic as soon as possible so we can get back to work that much sooner. Help us all get there quick!
Sincerely,
Virginia Moss
Ila
