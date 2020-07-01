Dear Editor: On June 25, the Georgia Senate voted unanimously to pass HB 857. The vote was 48 yeas’ to 0 nays. HB 857 made it to the Senate for this vote because on March 12th the Georgia House members voted unanimously in favor of HB 857. The vote was 163 yeas’ to 0 nays. HB 857 is a bill that would ban the burning of railroad cross ties for the production of electricity. As soon as the Governor signs this, it will be the law in Georgia. This law will provide the citizens living near the Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) plants with relief from the toxic air and water resulting from the burning of creosote rail road ties. It will also protect all the citizens of Georgia from this dangerous practice ever happening again.
The road to the passing of HB 857 was amazing to travel on. In a relatively short time HB 857 went from an idea to reality. Many people worked many days and many nights to make this happen. Some people may have worked harder and longer than others but to reach this goal, everything everyone did contributed to its success. I’m a firm believer that the whole is always equal to the sum of its parts and that every part is equally important. The passing of HB 857 is certainly a great example of that. To everyone who spoke out against the burning railroad ties. To everyone who wrote emails, made calls or talked with their neighbors about the dangers of this practice. To all the representatives and senators who unanimously voted for it. To the local newspapers who covered this issue. To everyone and everybody who supported this effort…Thank you!
Take a moment to celebrate and feel good about we’ve accomplished and remember we did it together.
OK, times up. We need to get back to work. As of June 26, GRP was still burning railroad ties. Even after the Governor signs HB 857 into law what GRP will do is anybody’s guess. Based on the fact that the entire state of Georgia wants them to stop you would think that, as a good neighbor, GRP would stop burning railroad ties. If they choose not to do this it will reveal their true purpose and intent, put profit before people. It will show without a doubt that GRP does not really care about people’s health or their quality of life. Once again we will have to wait and see what GRP does. Based on their past actions I can almost guess the outcome. I hope I’m wrong.
HB 857 is a giant step forward in the effort to correct the wrongs that GRP has brought to Madison and Franklin counties. Noise, ground, air, light, water pollution and National Salvage are the next steps we must take. HB 857 is proof that People Power Works. If we continue to take these steps together, united in our cause, there’s nothing we can’t achieve.
Thanks again to everyone.
Sincerely,
Drago Tesanovich
Madison County Clean Power Coalition
