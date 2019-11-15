Dear Editor: I need to correct something that went into the letter from Dave Ramsey, Wendy Meehan and myself that appeared in the Oct. 31 issue of The Journal. The error was my fault. The letter stated that the EPA stopped prohibiting the burning of railroad ties in power plants after the relevant science advisory committee was disbanded. That is not the case. The EPA decision came during the Obama administration before the Trump administration disbanded the advisory committee. As far as I can determine, the decision was based on data supplied by a coalition of industry associations representing corporations that would profit from the change. It appears that the decision did not go through the scientific evaluation we were once accustomed to.
Sincerely,
David Vogel
