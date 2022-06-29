Dear Editor: In Jim Baird's letter to the editor, “Just the facts ma’am,” last week he states that, "Climate alarm bell ringers do not think our weather is 100% controlled by CO2 emissions.”
That was not what I stated in my article. I was talking about the climate, which is weather averaged over a period of time (usually 30 years for averages). Weather is the day-to-day ups and downs of the climate of a given area. I wrote, "There are those who dismiss any real possibility of a natural shift to a cooler world because they believe that the climate [not the weather] is now completely controlled by human-induced CO2.”
I do apologize for my imprecise wording. I should have written that they believe that nearly 100% of the warming in the climate since 1950 is human-caused. That is almost a direct quote from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in its fifth assessment report in 2017. As far as I know they have not rescinded that statement. As climatologist Zeke Hausfather wrote in Carbon Brief, Gavin Schmidt explained that "the IPCC's best guess was that humans were responsible for around 110% of the observed warming (ranging from 72%-146%) with natural factors in isolation leading to a slight cooling over the past 50 years."
So my statement about the climate (not weather) was accurate. I stated that I do not personally hold to the IPCC's assessment. Some human responsibility? Almost certainly. 100% of the warming? Highly unlikely. My viewpoint on this closely follows that of Dr. Judith Curry, former head of the Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at Georgia Tech. I find her analyses and viewpoints at Climate Etc. (judithcurry.com) to be balanced and engaging, a rare find these days.
In an article in City Journal in 2019 she is quoted as saying, "There is warming, but we don't really understand its causes. The human factor and carbon dioxide, in particular, contribute to warming, but how much is the subject of intense scientific debate.” She also said, "climate change is a complex and poorly understood phenomenon, with so many processes involved."
She went on to say, "some find it reassuring to believe that we have mastered the subject,” and "nothing upsets many scientists like uncertainty.” For such contrarian viewpoints Dr. Curry has been labeled a "climate denier," among other pejoratives. I am thankful that this paper still allows contrarian viewpoints.
Sincerely,
Mark Jenkins
Danielsville
