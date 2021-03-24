Dear Editor: I raise a glass to all who showed up March 16 and helped overwhelmingly pass the liquor-by-the-drink measures in Comer.
I am excited for the businesses the referendums directly benefit and those already in the works here. I know these measures aren't and shouldn't be considered a magic bullet, but I hope this helps persuade other folks to "Come to Comer" to help revitalize some of the shuttered properties around town. I see a ton of potential here, including the beautiful and historic buildings on and around North Avenue. Here's to growing the tax base through smart economic development and a prosperous future for our town. Salud!
Sincerely,
Michael McWilliams
Comer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.