Dear Editor: (To the citizens of Madison County.) May 2020 - Two Purple Air Monitors were purchased and installed by Madison County Clean Power Coalition in response to the burning of creosote treated rail ties by Georgia Renewable Power’s Madison Plant (GRP).

The monitors measure and record data on particulate matter (PM) in the air and both were sited within the one-mile radius of GRP Madison. We specifically focused on PM 2.5 as it is one of the U.S. EPA’s six criteria air pollutants. Although creosote is no longer an issue, the data indicates that the levels of particulate matter surrounding GRP are higher because of their emissions.

