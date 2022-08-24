Dear Editor: (To the citizens of Madison County.) May 2020 - Two Purple Air Monitors were purchased and installed by Madison County Clean Power Coalition in response to the burning of creosote treated rail ties by Georgia Renewable Power’s Madison Plant (GRP).
The monitors measure and record data on particulate matter (PM) in the air and both were sited within the one-mile radius of GRP Madison. We specifically focused on PM 2.5 as it is one of the U.S. EPA’s six criteria air pollutants. Although creosote is no longer an issue, the data indicates that the levels of particulate matter surrounding GRP are higher because of their emissions.
A full year of data from the monitors was submitted to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Environmental Protection Division (EPD). The data was sent to the U.S. EPA who requested we collocate our monitors with their Federal Equivalent Method (FEM uses a variety of continuous instruments) for a period of three months. We worked with the Georgia EPD’s Ambient Air Division on this project. At the end of the three-month period, a specific correction factor was developed for our monitors. The correction factor was applied to the existing data and sent back to the EPD’s Ambient Air Division for approval of accuracy.
Stating that GRP has stayed within the EPA’s annual standard would not be correct as the EPA averages three years data to determine compliance. Our data covers the period from June 1, 2020 to June 1, 2021.
The data reveals that 28% of the year, citizens were exposed to levels of PM2.5 that are higher than the annual standard of 12ug/m3 for extended periods of time. These time periods range from six hours to over 50 at levels unsafe for human health.
Some definitions and explanations:
•Purple Air Monitors are low-cost air quality monitors that are determined by the US EPA as an effective tool to measure air quality. With the U.S. Correction, Purple Air Monitors are 93% accurate. The accuracy rate for above mentioned monitors is higher, as a correction factor was written specific to our monitors.
(United States Environmental Protection Agency. (2020). Purple Air PM2.5 U.S. Correction and Performance During Smoke Events)
•Particulate Matter (PM) is a mixture of solids and liquids in the air. PM is classified by size as some can be seen with the naked eye and others are so small an electron microscope is needed. Fine beach sand is 90 microns in diameter, a human hair is 50-70 microns, and PM 2.5 is 2.5 microns or less in diameter.
•Particulate Matter 2.5 (PM2.5) – PM 2.5 travels to the farthest point of your respiratory system and diffuses into the bloodstream. The EPA as well as the American Lung Association agree that exposure to PM 2.5 causes early death, cardiovascular harm, respiratory harm, cancer, reduction in brain volume and negative cognitive effects, and may cause developmental and reproductive harm.
(U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Integrated Science Assessment for Particulate Matter, December 2019. EPA 600/R-19/188)
•The results of the data collected were based on hourly averages of particulate matter, micrograms per cubic meter (ug/m3). U.S. EPA yearly average standards are set at 12 ug/m3. This standard is currently under consideration to lower the level to 10 ug/m3. The World Health Organization’s annual standard is 5 ug/m3. The Annual Standard is just one method in determining levels of particulate pollution. It is the 3 year average of the annual average.
I am happy to answer questions about this data. Email madcocpc@gmail.com for further explanation.
Co-Chair, Madison County Clean Power Coalition
