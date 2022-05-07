Dear Editor: Regarding Zach Mitcham's article "BOC hears about need for emergency shelter in county," I am so glad to know that this issue is being addressed and spearheaded by Hope Hill. It's part of the problem of affordable housing in Madison County.
Short term host families are a great idea. However, I take some offense to “We’re not talking about the homeless, because you choose to be homeless." remark. There are all kinds of reasons behind chronic homelessness; none of them "chose" to be homeless. Addiction and poor mental health (both medical issues) are the usual reasons. In Athens they have established a homeless camp designed to transition from homelessness to jobs and affordable shelter and it's working; their clients are choosing to not be homeless. Hope Hill can be just as effective for short-term homelessness and it deserves our support.
Sincerely,
Virginia Moss
Ila
