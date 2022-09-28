Dear Editor: There are many issues of concern that will affect how people vote in the upcoming election: the economy, inflation, abortion, gun violence to name a few.
One issue that hits close to home for me is environmental justice. Environmental justice is based on the principle that all people have a right to be protected from environmental pollution, and to live in and enjoy a clean and healthful environment.
I have lived peacefully in rural Madison County for 39 years. I’ve always associated polluting industries with big cities, but when a creosote-burning biomass plant moved in next door to me, I unexpectedly found myself fighting for the quality of my life and health. Concerned citizens spoke out and through legislation, we were able to stop the burning of carcinogenic creosote, but the plant is here to stay. It pumps out tons and tons of air pollution and dumps polluted industrial wastewater into our streams.
“Sludge” dumping is another environmental issue plaguing rural counties in Georgia, including Madison. Industrial waste from chicken/animal processing plants is being legally dumped under the guise of “soil amendments” on fields. Neighbors can’t go out of their houses due to the stench and flies and they report vultures circling the fields where the sludge is being dumped. The run-off pollutes nearby streams and has caused massive fish kills. This practice of cheap industrial waste disposal by large corporations needs more regulation and oversight, not less government interference.
Our county is now in the process of updating its comprehensive land use plan. The meetings have been well attended by concerned citizens providing input as to their vision for our county’s future. I’ve attended several of these meetings, and the consensus I’ve heard is that like me, people love and want to keep the rural nature of our county, the farms and agriculture, the small historic towns. They want to protect and preserve our air, land and water. They don’t want to bring polluting industries to our county. They want more protective zoning ordinances and code enforcement, not less.
Recent Gallop polling shows that 71% of Democrats place a higher priority on protecting the environment than on economic growth and 68% of Republicans emphasize economic growth at the expense of the environmental protection. Democrats favor government regulations to protect people and the environment whereas most Republicans believe regulations hinder free market capitalism. When I vote, I will be voting for candidates who work to protect people and the environment and who place people above corporations. I’m voting the Democratic ticket because I want my grandchildren and future generations to have clean air to breathe and to live on a healthy planet.
