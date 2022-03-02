Dear Editor: I had an adventure Feb. 17 that I like to tell you about. I left RFD Comer to attend a National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA) continuing education meeting with candidates and elected representatives and senators in the Sloppy Ford Building in downtown Atlanta. Two-lane county maintained and state roads are the primary roads I travel. I am not used to driving where there are three then four and then five, wait, coming up seven lanes of car and 18-wheeler traffic all headed in the same direction. I was thankful I did not see any log trucks on the interstate. Most folk nowadays just get out their smartphone and depend on GPS. Well, my GPS is a map. Yes, I still have a flip phone.
The night before, I studied maps and made a phone call to a friend that lives in Suwanee. His advice was to drive in on I-85 to the Doraville exit at I-285 and then ride the Marta train from Doraville so I would not have to worry about parking. So, I printed out a MARTA train map and directions to the State building station from Doraville. Now I really like trains so riding a train was not an issue at all. I purchased my round-trip ticket with the automatic ticket teller. But then I needed help to get the gate open. I tried for about 10 minutes before an attendant came and helped me. He showed me how to scan my ticket for the gold line across the correct scanner. Then squeak and the gate opened. I thanked him and headed to the platform. I was so excited. I was looking for the train on the empty track not realizing there was another train to my back. Doraville is the first station on the gold line and I needed to go to Five Points then swap trains for the Eastbound blue or green line for one stop called the State building, which is actually the building I needed to go to anyway! My friend cautioned me to keep my ticket because I would need to scan it again to get out of the train station.
As we rode toward Five Points I took in the sights. Lots of small shops like we have in our towns but just a lot more of them. We also traveled parallel to the Norfolk Southern Railway line. There were two sections of eight sets of rail track with all kinds of railcars. Most of what I saw was grain hopper-type cars. I worked at a grain elevator when I was 16 and loaded grain cars. Anyway, we got to Five Points and I got off looking for Eastbound blue or green for one stop. I got off at the State building. I was finally able to find the entrance and I waived my round-trip ticket and got out of the station. I got to the security desk and found other men were going to the same meeting. I greeted them and asked where they drove from. Oh, Stone Mountain. I felt so proud to say RFD, Comer. I knew the next question, where is RFD, Comer? Well, we sat down and the man from Stone Mountain, Ron King, asked me if he could sit with me. Sure, I said. He was fascinated by stories of country life, chicken houses, and chicken processing, all of which I have worked in. I told Ron back in the year 2000 Madison County population was about 20,000. But being the Cattlemen’s Association president at that time I looked up and found we also had about 20,000 head of cattle in Madison County. Mr. Ron sat there in amazement. We were there to learn about what the legislature was doing about insurance and such. After all the available candidates and elected senators and representatives got through, we dismissed about 2 p.m. I decided I would see if I could go to the Capitol building itself.
We were just across the street from the gold dome capital building. A man from our group gave me directions to the main entrance. I noted there were a lot of Georgia State Troopers around. I made my way to the public entrance and the security check was done by GSP. They asked who I wanted to see. I told them, Mr. Frank Ginn. One of the GSP officers said I know where his office is and led me to the door. Mr. Frank was there and had a few minutes before he had to be in a committee meeting. He took me about, showed me a few things, stopping to introduce me to other representatives or senators. We stopped by the Governor and the Secretary of State offices. When asked if there was anyone else I would like to see, I said Alan Powell from Hartwell. Mr. Frank took me to the House of Representatives and brought out Mr. Alan Powell. We only had a minute because a bill was about to be voted on. Mr. Frank’s aid came and finished giving me a tour. I got to go in the Senate Chamber and raise the gavel because no one was there. The most impressive thing about the tour was the rotunda area. There were pictures and busts of people that signed the United States Constitution and Declaration of Independence. Most of these same people fought in the American Revolutionary War. I knew Georgia counties and colleges were named after these people.
The trip to the capital made me think of my own family. My great, great grandfather, Archibald Burden, fought in the American Revolutionary War and moved to Elbert County afterward. My great grandfather was Robert T. Burden and he moved into Madison County to teach school. My granddaddy was Mack Burden who served on the School Board of Madison County. My dad was Glynn L. Burden, he wanted all us boys to go to school, maybe that is why I am always wanting to learn, discover and help others thiMk. No, I did not misspell ThiMK. See it is all about getting you outside your box. Or, as one of the poultry plant workers told me, “Make things mo Better.”
I sent my wife, Dawn, pictures with other people’s phones because, well I am proud to say, I still have a flip phone. I heard a teacher recently say that to do something good, it is going to take energy and sacrifice. I rode the train back to Doraville and crawled my way over spaghetti junction during rush hour. I was excited I took time to go see the honor of energy and sacrifice for us in Georgia. To put a cherry on top, I stopped in The Varsity at Jimmy Carter Blvd. and enjoyed a chili dog and onion rings while letting the traffic settle a bit. I brought my wife and Momma a chili dog and fried apple pie home too.
Cheers from RFD, Comer.
Sincerely,
Lanier Burden
