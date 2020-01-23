Dear Editor:
(This is an open letter to John Scarborough, Chairman of the Madison County Board of Commissioners.)
I felt compelled to write to you regarding our phone conversation of Jan. 6. I called you to ask that Madison County Clean Power Coalition be put on the agenda for the Jan. 27 BOC meeting. In December, I had made a similar request but was told the agenda was already set, that it was too late. Therefore, I waited and made the request before the agenda was set for Jan. 27. I explained to you that MCCPC had a number of proposals and information that we wanted to present and discuss with the BOC. The key words in the previous sentence are, “to discuss with the BOC.”
I’m well aware of, but do not agree with, the BOC’s policy of having a one-sided public comment session at BOC meetings where citizens can speak to the BOC but the BOC does not respond. This policy may make for a more “sanitized meeting,” your words not mine, but does little to address the issue being presented by a citizen or group. Knowing this to be the case is why I called you and formally requested that MCCPC be put on the agenda for the Nov. 27 BOC meeting. This would give MCCPC and the BOC an opportunity to discuss our proposals. It seemed to me that this was a reasonable request made in a timely manner.
Your answer to the MCCPC request was once again “no,” but for a different reason. You informed me that BOC meetings were for “county business” and our request did not meet that requirement. Based on your no answer to our request, I have to assume that your citizens are not important enough to be considered an agenda item. If the fact that operations at the Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) plant have adversely affected the lives of many Madison County citizens is not county business, then what is? If the fact is that there are documented health risks associated with Biomass plants like GRP, and some of your citizens are already experiencing health issues is not county business, then what is? If the fact is that your citizens request the opportunity to speak to you on these issues, if the fact is they want you to work to protect their health and quality of life is not county business, then what is? If all these concerns are not county business, then what is?
So MCCPC, speaking on behalf of the almost 2,000 people who have signed our petitions will use our allotted, one-sided three minutes at your “sanitized” business meeting Nov. 27 to present our proposals and information to the BOC. No reply is expected. It appears that business as usual is more important to you then the citizens you represent.
Sincerely,
Drago Tesanovich
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.