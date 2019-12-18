Dear Editor: Last time I sat down to write this letter, I got a call from my 16-year-old neighbor. He needed a ride to his new job orientation, which started at 5:30. It was now 4:30. And it was 40 minutes away. And he had already called 10 people. And could I just drop everything and go do this?
I said yes. Not so much to keep his job but because six months earlier, at the funeral of his father who died by suicide, many of us said, “We need to be there for these six children.” And this time I could.
If I had to sum up what I do with my refugee neighbors, that would be it: I do what needs to be done. Make sense of piles of medical bills. Renew food stamps or Medicaid. Accompany someone to court. Advocate with insurance companies, employers, medical providers. Attend school conferences. Enroll young people in job skills training. Apply for FAFSA (federal student aid). Birth doula for mothers in labor. End-of-life doula for elderly parents in hospice. In all circumstances, translating “from English to English” so their quiet, halting voices may be heard.
A highlight this year has been filing 93 citizenship applications! It is truly wonderful to see Karen and Karenni refugees becoming American citizens. When asked why they want to become citizens, many respond with: I want to vote; I want to live in a free and safe country. They still grieve the loss of their native country Burma and they are grateful for a new homeland where their children can learn and have a good future.
I, too, am grateful to be working with my Karen and Karenni neighbors. It is meaningful and they appreciate my services. Yes, there are days when I feel overwhelmed and don’t want to answer my phone nor hear the doorbell ring. Yes, self-care sometimes happens. In the end, my work with refugees is about reconnecting what is broken, and healing what is wounded. It’s in that place that I find my own wholeness and joy.
To enable my work, I created a non-profit called New Neighbors Network. You are welcome to join me! If you make a donation to NNN, I will send you a thank you note and a letter for the IRS. I promise to use your money wisely. I will not send you any more fundraising letters during the year (I don’t have the time). Do you know grants I can apply for? Please send me the information. Do you know others who want to support my work? Please forward this letter.
A song, often running through my mind, implanted from my days in Catholic schools, proclaims “whatsoever you do to the least of my brothers, that you do unto me.” This is how we celebrate Christmas — Christ among us — every day.
Sincerely,
Jennifer Drago
