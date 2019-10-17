Dear Editor: It is past time that we who are Christians awake and come together by faith to take positive, deliberate action so that we, our families, the church and our nation may be delivered from the strife that has enveloped our land. The deliverance we need can only come from God and will come only if we use the privilege of prayer that has been given us by our Lord Jesus Christ.
To this end, the ministers of the Madison County Ministerial Association are issuing a call to prayer to all Christians and churches. We call upon all Christians to engage the Lord in personal prayer, prayer in the church, and public prayer for our county and country.
First, is a call to closet prayer.
We must begin by personally seeking the Lord and renewing our relationship with him. While we can find fault with others and with those things that are happening around us, David said, “Search me, O God, and know my heart: try me, and know my thoughts: and see if there be any wicked way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting” (Psalm 139:23-24).
While we do not have the power to make changes in the hearts of those who sit in government, we can call upon our Creator knowing he will use his infinite power to transform our hearts into what pleases him.
While we do not have the power to make changes in the hearts of those who sit in government, God does (Proverbs 21:1). We must pray that he will turn those who are in authority to him.
We encourage pastors and all believers to spend time everyday alone with God (Matthew 6:6). Let us confess our sins before him (1 John 1:8-10) and ask for wisdom (James 1:5-8) so we might know what we should do in these perilous times.
We also ask that all churches set aside a Sunday evening service between now and Sunday November 10 for a time of prayer together for ourselves and churches as a time of repentance and to seek God's will (1 Peter 4:17).
We should no longer be content to agree to disagree, for that can never achieve the unity we need in these last days. If there is dissension within the church, should we be amazed that there is strife in the land? We must seek to come to the place where we completely and humbly agree with our Lord. If we do this, we will be of one mind and agree with one another and there will be no schism in the body of Christ. This is the only way we can have true unity. Let us pray that this will be accomplished.
We also ask for a call to prayer for our county and our country.
As our country has never been so divided in our lifetimes, let us all come together to call upon God to heal our land (2 Chronicles 7:14). There is no political solution to the problems that have spread across the land, because these problems are not political, but spiritual. The problems do not come from the county courthouse, the state capitol in Atlanta or Washington D.C. The problems that threaten the peace and stability of our communities and the nation come from our hearts (Matthew 15: 19-20). Only the Spirit of our Lord has the power to make the changes in our hearts that are needed to deliver us from the distress that has come upon us.
(Hebrews 4:16) Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.
God has made it possible for us to call upon him for the help by his Son, Jesus Christ. Let us use this great privilege granted us by praying in our closets, churches and also together at the gazebo at the Madison County Government Complex at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10.
If we fail to use this privilege of prayer to call upon God, we and our nation will miserably fail together.
Sincerely,
Pastor Glenn Guest
President of the Madison County Ministerial Association
