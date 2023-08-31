Dear Editor:

This is an open invitation to the Annual T.J. and Friends Car Show on October 7, 2023 at 10 a.m. in Memorial Park in Danielsville. If you have a classic car, truck or motorcycle you can come early for registration. We will have hamburgers and hotdogs, drinks, chips, and sweets for sale. If you don’t have a vehicle and you would like to make a donation come join us at the park for food, fun, music and many great items on our raffle table that will go home with some lucky winners, maybe you. We will also raffle a Henry Golden Boy .22 cal. Lever-action rifle at our show. All car entries will receive one rifle ticket free.

