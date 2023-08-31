This is an open invitation to the Annual T.J. and Friends Car Show on October 7, 2023 at 10 a.m. in Memorial Park in Danielsville. If you have a classic car, truck or motorcycle you can come early for registration. We will have hamburgers and hotdogs, drinks, chips, and sweets for sale. If you don’t have a vehicle and you would like to make a donation come join us at the park for food, fun, music and many great items on our raffle table that will go home with some lucky winners, maybe you. We will also raffle a Henry Golden Boy .22 cal. Lever-action rifle at our show. All car entries will receive one rifle ticket free.
T. J. and Friends Cancer Foundation, Inc. is an organization started in Elbert County over fifteen years ago. It is a nonprofit organization that serves the counties of Elbert, Hart, Franklin, Madison, Oglethorpe, Lincoln, and Wilkes. Our Madison County branch of this organization was established by Ramona Booth and Sue Carithers with the first benefit car show by Wade Scarboro and his family. This organization has raised and given away 1.2 million dollars over the years with a total of 2,562 cancer patients assisted. We have helped raise $29,784.23 this year. All of the money we raise goes directly to cancer patients. This is a volunteer organization. This money is raised through auctions, corn hole tournaments, turkey shoots, fishing tournaments, golf tournaments and direct donations, and – of course – our Annual Car Show.
So, as a lifelong resident of Madison County, I and the T.J. and Friends Organization are asking our community to have a great day for a great cause. Come enjoy the show, the music, raffles, food, fellowship, and help us help others. Come join us for our Annual Car Show on October 7, 2023, at 10 a.m. in the park in Danielsville. Rain date is October 14, 2023.
Ed Miller 706-296-9402 Angel Fisher 706-340-3573
Edith Brown Stanley Dove Sue Carithers
