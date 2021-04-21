Dear Editor: During the month of April, you may have noticed some new décor around town to signify that April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Maybe you have noticed a blue ribbon on the door or on someone’s lapel, maybe a garden of pinwheels on a green space, or maybe even blue lights decorating downtown. All of these subtle adornments are there to raise awareness for a not so subtle problem - child abuse. This designation was started in the 1980s by a national proclamation. So it is this month that agencies and citizens aware and passionate about the plight of children attempt to elevate our social awareness of what child abuse is, the causes and effects, and what role that each of us might have in preventing child abuse.
I work at Northeast Georgia CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) and our agency, comprised mostly of volunteers, is one of the many agencies that carry a responsibility in safeguarding children. In the process of my duties I monitor children coming into and out of foster care due to neglect or abuse. And in northeast GA, that means between 300-to-400 children. Now, depending on what business you are in, that number might not be high, but 300 children without a permanent home are a lot of children. But not every child that is abused is in foster care. Foster care is an intensive intervention, and is only utilized after screening out cases where there are no safe relatives that a child can live with. There are also cases of abuse that no one knows about, or no one says anything. So, while I may know how many children are in foster care due to abuse, neither I, nor anyone can tell you how many children are being abused or neglected with absolute certainty. This is because abuse is something that lives in the shadows outside the public view. When a child lives in abuse there is a degree of isolation from a community and as the old adage goes, “it takes a village.”
Parent’s do not set out to abuse or neglect their children when they start on their parenting journey. I believe that most of them want to be good parents at the start but, life is stressful and parenthood brings on a whole new level of responsibility and stress for a person. In the midst of this new reality, the grand dream of family becomes something other than grand. When parents have exhausted their coping skills is when abuse and neglect creep into a house and corrode those espoused values that a loving home is built on. In cases that result in foster care neglectful parenting is often a cultural norm that has existed generationally alongside addiction and mental health problems.
We may not be able to prevent all of the abuse that many children in our community endure but the inevitability of achieving that goal should not be a hindrance in our efforts to achieve it.
It does take a village to rear a child. It takes churches, teachers, coaches, grandparents, civic leaders, business leaders, and political leaders to build a village. That being said, not everyone has the same role in prevention. But every citizen should consider that children represent our community’s future, and if you are worried that a child is being mistreated please say something to someone. Some of us, like the CASA volunteers I work with, take a more committed role for children in foster care and commit countless hours to giving them the best chance that our community has to offer. Whatever role you may fill for our village I will hope that you find time this April to remember the children, both known and unknown, that are living in a home with abuse and neglect and consider investing your time or money into whatever remedy you feel most drawn to. Some of you may even join me at CASA. If you are interested in learning more, give me a call at 706-886-1098.
Sincerely,
Chuck Taylor
Outreach Coordinator
Northeast Georgia CASA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.