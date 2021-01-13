Dear Editor: I believe a proud Martin Luther King, Jr. is looking at the ascension of Kamala Harris to be Vice President Elect of the United States.
He is probably just as elated at the election of his Pastoral Colleague, Senator Elect Raphael Warnock. Reverend King and Reverend Warnock both are graduates of Morehouse College, a “Historically Black College and University (HBCU).” So also is Kamala Harris, who graduated from Howard University.
Georgia, along with North Carolina, has the largest number of HBCUs in our country. They graduate hundreds of well-educated and talented individuals each year who, I believe, rival any Ivy League graduate. Prominent political leaders, including John Lewis (Fisk), Stacey Abrams (Spelman) and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (Florida A&M) are HBCU grads. They, along with Dr. King, Andrew Young, Alice Walker, and many other HBCU graduates from Georgia have made our country, our economy, and our culture so much better. As we celebrate MLK Day, let’s also celebrate our great HBCUs.
Sincerely,
Dave Ramsey
Commerce
