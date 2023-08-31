Dear Editor:
Bidenomics — President’s Biden’s plan to build our economy from the bottom up and the middle out — is a clear departure from Republicans’ failed trickle-down policies of the past, and it’s delivering for Georgia.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Dear Editor:
Bidenomics — President’s Biden’s plan to build our economy from the bottom up and the middle out — is a clear departure from Republicans’ failed trickle-down policies of the past, and it’s delivering for Georgia.
Thanks to smart investments in the Peach State, our infrastructure, manufacturing, and clean energy, Georgia has seen more that 380,000 new jobs created and an unemployment rate near record lows at 3.2%. All across Georgia, Bidenomics is employing workers with training and good wages, promoting competition, investing in clean energy industries of the future, and creating a new manufacturing boom here at home.
Meanwhile, Republicans continue to push for failed trickle-down economics: tax cuts for the rich and big corporations that blow up the deficit and never trickle down; shrinking public investments; and shipping thousands of good jobs overseas.
More than 400,000 Georgians who currently lack health insurance could gain coverage if Governor Kemp and our Republican controlled legislature fully expanded Medicaid. They say expanding Medicaid is too expensive despite the federal government covering 90% of the costs and the state’s $5 billion surplus. Sounds like it has more to do who would gain health coverage than cost.
In 2024, let’s elect people who will side with Georgians, not special interests and harmful ideologies.
Johnnie Ellington
Statham
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(1) comment
Well said and expansion of Medicaid is a no-brainer. It is not too expensive! And it does make one wonder what the real reason is; certain kinds of people?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.