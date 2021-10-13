Dear Editor: In response to Zach Mitcham’s opinion in the Madison County Journal Oct. 7 (“No more arson at election time.”) Where has he been the past 10 months? Biden is being led by the Democratic left. He is not President. Inflation is on the rise, the southern border is wide open, FBI is told to subdue citizens who speak out at school board meetings, gas prices are way up. Military generals should be in jail. The Afghan screw up is monumental. I will take Trump’s four years any day over your boy Biden. If any of you think Biden is doing a great job, you are dumb as dirt. Open your eyes and ears. This country is going down hill fast. You had better wake up.
Sincerely,
Gene Lurwig
Danielsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.