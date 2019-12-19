Dear Editor: Our county leadership can take a lesson from their associates in Franklin County. Responding to complaints from citizens, the Franklin County Board of Commissioners declared a public emergency that threatened the health and safety of those they were elected to represent. They have referred the damages done by Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) to Magistrate Court for further action. They have also demanded that the nuisances be resolved in quick order.
Meanwhile, in Madison County our representatives stand silent and frozen, waiting for someone else to solve our problems. The State Environmental Protection Division has issued orders to management at both plants to clean up the messes they have caused and prevent further damage. But that does not excuse our commissioners and the Industrial Development Authority from engaging with citizens to hold GRP accountable for the damages done here, and to require that GRP honor the promises they made to the county in the first place. So far, that hasn’t happened. Those creosote-soaked railroad crossties have been nothing but trouble. It’s time our leadership joins with citizens and say “no more.”
You have the voice to be heard. Please be the voice of the people as Franklin County representatives have done and let GRP know that nothing is more important than the safety, health, and welfare of the citizens of Madison County, and that you will do whatever it takes to protect them,
Sincerely,
Conolus Scott, Jr.
Danielsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.