Dear Editor: My name is Kim Bartlett and I am educator in the Madison County School system for almost 30 years, but I am not writing about education like I have before, but my home. I live on Hudson River Church Road where my husband and I have made our home since we married. We live adjacent to the land that a person is wanting to come in and build 20-plus chicken houses on land that is not zoned for chicken houses.
My husband received a degree in poultry science and has worked for the industry 30-plus years. My family members own chicken houses, and I grew up on a farm. Agriculture has always been a part of my family, and I understand that is what makes up a majority of Madison County. However, now a person has bought land that is not zoned for chicken houses and wants our commissioners to change the zoning to build multi-chicken houses on the land. (The zoning and planning committee has voted it down.)
Much of the community is upset because we feel we are not being heard. (This rezoning should not even be an issue or even be heard over and over again.) Many of us are taxpaying citizens who have worked hard and wish to retire and enjoy our homes. We did not plan on multi-chicken houses being a part of that right beside our homes. Anyone who knows about chicken houses knows the problem of multi-houses can become if they are not taken care of properly. And even then, they can cause problems.
I hope each of our commissioners carefully thinks about how they would feel if this land was adjacent to their homes and what do they want to say to the people of Madison County who live and work here with their vote.
And it is important to each person in Madison County to watch this vote also. It could affect you and your family next.
Sincerely,
Kim Coile Bartlett
