Dear Editor: Steel beams worth $30,000 from two local bridge replacements are on Frank Ginn's farm, for his personal use, according to Fox 5 News. Ginn is Chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee.
Were contractors afraid of losing state contracts if they failed to give Ginn the beams? An ethics probe is imminent.
Ginn has a mouthful of excuses. None rings true.
The board of commissioners should demand the resignation of the contractor who serves on the IDA board. He should be off the board for transporting the beams.
Ginn is an embarrassment and a liability. The BOC should fire him. With scandals erupting in the weeks before the election, decency demands that the rest of us stop voting for him.
