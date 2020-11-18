Dear Editor: In response to Mike Buffington’s rant in the Nov. 12 Madison County Journal, what hate coming out of your pen. I really think you should make an appointment with a medical therapist.
President Trump has done something about this virus and now there is a vaccine. You have listed no positive actions in any of your rants since President Trump has been in office.
Joe Biden will do nothing positive for America. His record in public office is terrible.
I am glad half of the nation still believes in Trumpist populism. We have our head screwed on straight and you don’t. Make that appointment.
Sincerely,
Gene Lurwig
Danielsville
