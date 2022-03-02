Dear Editor: The request for a zoning variance to be voted upon by our commissioners on March 7 is a first step to allow a concentrated animal feeding operation (CAFO) to operate in the county. Now the area is zoned for homes and family farms, not CAFOs. The citizens of Madison County need to keep the existing zoning designation to allow for family farms, not a large-scale industrial livestock operation that will threaten our health and degrade our environment and quality of life.
The sales pitch about CAFO’s is that they can produce more meat more cheaply and bring more revenue to a community. We hear this from industrial integrators, from their lobbyists, from insurers, and others whose motivation is more profit. But we don’t hear the truth from them about the downsides. This is what you don’t hear from them.
A large CAFO like the one proposed produces at least 150 tons of manure a year. All that manure produces toxic gasses including ammonia and hydrogen sulfide and volatile organic compounds. It would kill all of the confined birds in a short time. But the installed fans take the toxic gasses out into the environment where we can be exposed to them. An average sized broiler CAFO will produce 20 or more tons of ammonia gas each year of operation. One third of this gas is deposited less than one-half mile from the CAFO, and the rest can be carried up to 30 miles away, according to studies. Hydrogen sulfide smells like rotten eggs and it, along with ammonia gas, is a strong airway and eye irritant. Both gasses have been linked to higher rates of asthma and lung disease among those who live around CAFO’s. Note that there are already many homes around the proposed CAFO site.
While chicken manure can be a good source of nitrogen and phosphorus when properly dispersed on crops and pastures, the ground in the vicinity of CAFO’s cannot absorb so much manure. Groundwater and streams are polluted and untreated pathogens in the manure can get into water wells, causing a number of diseases. The American Public Health Association, which is the largest public health group in the country, in 2020 asked for a moratorium on CAFO’s until more study can be conducted on the serious threats to health and environment that CAFO’s pose.
There is another potential health threat that CAFO’s could foster, and it could be deadly to our poultry industry and our human population. In February a highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza was detected in a 240,000 broiler CAFO in Kentucky and in four commercial turkey operations in Indiana. This strain of avian influenza can kill the confined birds in less than nine hours after infection. Because these confined birds are nearly identical genetically, the infection can spread rapidly. Georgia is on alert for this strain of avian flu, but it has not appeared here yet. It seems to show up in these large CAFO’s of late. Even more frightening is the possibility that highly pathogenic avian flu could jump to humans here. It has already done so in a few other locations, and the mortality rate for those infected has been 50 percent! Although this is an unlikely occurrence, we should do our best to protect our local flocks and be wary of any associated human illness.
Our county planning and zoning board voted 5 to 1 to disallow the zoning variance request, in order to preserve our areas zoned for family farms and homes. Let’s assure that our commissioners are wise enough to accept the zoning board’s advice on March 7. Please contact your commissioner. His number and email are on the Madison County website.
Sincerely,
Dave Ramsey
MPH, CHES, retired, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
