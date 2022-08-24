Dear Editor: The car rider lanes at Hull Sanford Elementary School are dangerous for the children, and the staff doesn't make sure that they get to the car.
The car rider lanes are total of three and these children are crossing them without supervision. To make matters worse the staff doesn't want you to buckle your child/children down before moving your car. They want you to pull into a parking spot before doing so. This is dangerous because what if a car from the other two lanes hits your car and your child/children aren't buckled in. What happened to the click-it-or-ticket law? They need to be thinking about the children's safety. The staff wears vests so that they can be seen. They need to be doing their job and taking the children to their cars! Nobody was out there during the first few days of school so my grandson started to the car alone. Someone came and got onto him! They should have been there! God forbid should one of these children get kidnapped by getting into the wrong car or something worse happen to one of them because there's a lot of people out there that would do God only knows what to them because there's a lot of very sick people out there!
