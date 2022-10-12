Dear Editor: The Northeast Georgia Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program is a 501C3 non-profit organization dedicated to training and providing volunteer advocates for abused and neglected children in foster care. The program gratefully relies upon financial support from many generous donors to sustain our standard operations and activities.

In addition to these recurring contributions, we are now in the process of establishing a separate and discrete endowment fund for the expansion and enhancement of services which do not fall within the scope of our standard budgetary operations. To launch this new endowment initiative, we are grateful for a recent bequest from the estate of Dr. Linda Harrell, our program’s Volunteer of the Year in 2021.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.