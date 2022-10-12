Dear Editor: The Northeast Georgia Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program is a 501C3 non-profit organization dedicated to training and providing volunteer advocates for abused and neglected children in foster care. The program gratefully relies upon financial support from many generous donors to sustain our standard operations and activities.
In addition to these recurring contributions, we are now in the process of establishing a separate and discrete endowment fund for the expansion and enhancement of services which do not fall within the scope of our standard budgetary operations. To launch this new endowment initiative, we are grateful for a recent bequest from the estate of Dr. Linda Harrell, our program’s Volunteer of the Year in 2021.
Lindy, as she was known, gave generously of her time, talents and resources to help children in need. The Board and staff members of Northeast Georgia CASA are deeply saddened by her passing, and humbled and honored to be a recipient of her bequest. We are committed to utilizing her gift to address critically important services that are not currently adequate or available to abused and neglected children. Funds available due to Lindy’s bequest (as well as additional future bequests) will be restricted specifically to services outside of current operational needs and expenses.
In order to identify and evaluate potential additional services wisely and creatively, the Board of Directors has appointed an internal task force, to be assisted initially by an independent outside facilitator. Input will be sought from program staff, board members, juvenile court stakeholders and community stakeholders.
If you are a former foster child, foster parent or have had firsthand experience with children in foster care or juvenile court dependency cases (especially cases where a CASA was assigned), and are willing to participate in a task force survey, please contact NEGACASA program director Melissa Mitchell at melissa.mitchell@northeastgacasa.org.
To learn more about Northeast Georgia CASA’s mission to provide volunteers who can advocate fairly and effectively in the best interests of abused and neglected children in foster care, and how you can help, call the CASA office at 706-886-1098.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.