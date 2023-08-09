Dear Editor:

In 1965, our nation launched its first community health centers to improve the lives and well-being of Americans regardless of their ability to pay. President Lyndon B. Johnson piloted a program to deliver affordable primary health care to Americans who needed it most. He helped establish community health centers in underserved areas, making medical services accessible to people irrespective of their age, geography, or economic status.

