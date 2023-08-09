In 1965, our nation launched its first community health centers to improve the lives and well-being of Americans regardless of their ability to pay. President Lyndon B. Johnson piloted a program to deliver affordable primary health care to Americans who needed it most. He helped establish community health centers in underserved areas, making medical services accessible to people irrespective of their age, geography, or economic status.
President Johnson’s philosophy was simple: in a “Great Society,” no one is left behind. Today, community health centers are one of the largest health care providers in the country and provide high-quality, affordable health care services. During National Health Center Week, August 6-12, we reflect on the significant role that health centers have played in providing the comprehensive care that all people deserve. MedLink Georgia is a Federally Qualified Community Health Center providing quality, professional healthcare to over 60,000 Georgians in Northeast Georgian communities since 1979, regardless of a patient’s ability to pay.
MedLink Georgia has 29 convenient locations providing a wide variety of patient care tailored to the needs of the community in which it serves, including primary care, pediatrics, dental care, behavioral health, diabetes education and nutrition counseling, podiatry, and more. We play a vital role in the health of communities and offer a sliding fee scale to uninsured and underinsured patients who qualify.
During National Health Center Week, let us recognize our health centers and staff for their outstanding contributions to communities across Georgia and beyond.
Let us thank the dedicated professionals in our community health centers who provide quality care at affordable prices. Let us thank them for their dedication, their service, and their commitment to a stronger, healthier, and more equitable healthcare system.
