Dear Editor: Good news! A whole lot of highly advanced chip manufacturing will soon happen in the U.S. Who knows, maybe Georgia will be a future site.

TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, makes the chips that power iPhones and a host of other products has announced that it is tripling its investment in new manufacturing facilities in the United States. It’s one thing to make chips here, but it’s real important to make leading-edge chips.

