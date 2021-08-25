Dear Editor: Legislative district maps are being redrawn for Georgia, based (supposedly) on the results of the census.
There are always members of whichever party is in power, who want to chop up and re-draw the districts in ways they think will keep them in power. Often this results in districts that are grossly stretched or distorted and communities and cities divided. Many cities are split unnecessarily into multiple House or Senate districts, making it difficult for citizens to get strong representation.
Where the district lines lie, and how they get drawn, matter, but the process tends to be done in secret by the party in power, out of sight of us, the voters. A transparent process would include a published timeline for the steps in the redistricting process, including a date for presenting the maps for public review.
I ask that you send a postcard, letter, email or phone call to contact Redistricting Committee Chair John Kennedy and Vice Chair Bill Cowsert. Chair John Kennedy can be reached at 421-D State Capitol, Atlanta, GA 30334, john.kennedy@senate.ga.gov, (404) 656-0045. Vice Chair Bill Cowsert can be reached at 432 State Capitol, Atlanta, GA 30334, bill.cowsert@senate.ga.gov, 404-463-1366.
They and our local legislators need to hear from each of us that we expect and deserve fair and transparent redistricting that serves the people, not the politicians or political parties!
Sincerely,
Alice Martin
