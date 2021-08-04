Dear Editor: A recent letter from Gary Harvin of Comer made some good points related to county planning. I don’t know Mr. Harvin, but I suspect he is a person with common sense and a good understanding of the game of politics. Taxpayers of Madison County would do well to pay attention to what he said. I would like to add a few comments related to government “planning” as Mr. Harvin discussed.
“Mission creep” is an old military term that I believe could be applied to government today in general. It simply relates to a government entity (local, state, national) that thinks it is so important that administrators find ways to “need” more funding, personnel and authority (often without any accountability) for a bigger bureaucracy. With these increases, which their buddies take from taxpayers, there also comes the potential for more waste and fraud. Citizens must pay attention and react to “mission creep,” whether it’s at the local, state or national level and have an understanding of why such is necessary and how any increases in funding, personnel and authority will be used.
Most people are closer to local government and are hopefully more aware of how things operate and who is in charge and responsible. Citizens are more likely to respond to unnecessary “mission creep” at the local level than at the state or federal levels because it takes more time and interest to keep up with what’s happening at the higher levels. I believe many city and state resources are wasted on “free” grants from the federal level. “Free” is not always “free” — rarely are these opportunities without conditions. As we all have heard: “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”
It is a crazy and mad world we live in now. For those of us who cherished and hold dear old traditional American values and principles, we're asking serious questions about how have things gotten to the point they have. I believe we have only ourselves to blame. We continue to remain silent and accept what is happening with no questions. We accept the status quo and don’t demand and hold people in office or positions of authority responsible or accountable. We usually continue to re-elect the same politicians who have mastered “how to play the game.”
Our current mess brings to mind what "Pogo the Possum" character from cartoonist Walt Kelly in the 1950s: “Well, we have met the enemy, and he is us!”
Sincerely,
Glenn Parham
Tallahasee, Florida
Native of Madison County
