Dear Editor: I think some folks are confused.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is not a superhero that will swoop in and save the day. They are not a policing agency that keeps tabs on polluters. They do not randomly visit industry, they write policy — and badly at times. The Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) is not a policing agency either. They regulate. Citizens are the police when it comes to the protection of our health and environment.
The New England Journal of Medicine’s article “The Need for a Tighter Particulate-Matter Air-Quality Standard” explains the role that the EPA has taken regarding human health and the environment, and it is not a good role. In short, the Clean Air Act requires the EPA to review/or revise the standard every five years and the EPA Administrator to appoint an independent scientific review committee to periodically review the standards.
In 2015, the EPA Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee Particulate Review Panel was formed. In addition, the expertise of physicians, epidemiologists, toxicologists, experts in the measurement and modeling of air pollution, exposure and risk assessment, and numerous studies were used in the review. Two decades of research revealed that an annual standard should be set at 8 ug/m3 (to decrease mortality among those exposed to particulate matter 2.5 at higher levels) and this was recommended to the administrator. Instead of following the recommendation, the panel was disbanded and replaced by persons affiliated with regulated industries and the requirement for scientific review ignored.
Another example of the lack of concern for human health by the EPA can be found in the documents regarding the lift of the ban on burning rail-ties by the EPA. The documents are filled with recommendations from regulated industries and many railroad associations regarding disposal of their industry’s waste, and only vague references regarding negative impacts to human health.
There is no protection for citizens' health and quality of life, no protection for our environment, no repercussions for the polluters unless we are vigilant.
Tuesday, August 30th, several citizens spoke at the permit hearing for GRP’s Title V Air Permit (Title V classifies GRP as a major source of pollution). Environmental and health concerns were the subject of public comment. Not one member of Madison County’s leadership was present.
The Georgia Environmental Protection Division counts on citizens to speak up. We are our only hope.
