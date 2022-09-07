Dear Editor: I think some folks are confused.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is not a superhero that will swoop in and save the day. They are not a policing agency that keeps tabs on polluters. They do not randomly visit industry, they write policy — and badly at times. The Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) is not a policing agency either. They regulate. Citizens are the police when it comes to the protection of our health and environment.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.